The start of the 2021 season put Manhattan High senior forward Grant Snowden in a rather unusual position.
Snowden, who was named second-team all-Centennial League in 2020, stands as the lone varsity returner after the graduation of a talented senior class, which included multiple all-state and all-league level players.
“It’s certainly taken some getting used to,” Snowden said. “I’ve been playing with last year’s group of seniors since we were in second grade. But (this year’s squad) is starting to click a lot more, and I’ve played with some of the varsity guys before, so that helps. But I think as the season goes, we’re just going to get better and better.”
The continuity of the team heading into this season has really strong, head coach Mike Sanchez said, despite the new faces. Over the summer and into preseason practices, Manhattan’s players have been able to take the field with each other, building familiarity and trust, which wasn’t an attribute the Indians could develop last season amid the ongoing coronavirus precautions.
“We were actually able to play some games over the summer and train every day,” Sanchez said. “It was great to get everyone out here. I think everyone felt pretty safe and comfortable.”
Snowden (who also is MHS football’s kicker) returns as the clear leader and one of the top offensive threats for the Indians. The senior forward had multiple bright spots last season, including a five-goal onslaught in a late-season win versus Topeka West.
“He’s come a long way over four years,” Sanchez said. “He’s just a high-character kid. He doesn’t have a big ego, and he’s a team player along with the other seniors. There’s no ego, which is great.”
Joining Snowden as senior, on-the-field contributors are midfielder Alex Boyle, defender Will Robben and midfielder Ibrahim Ciftci. Junior midfielder Cade Cameron and sophomore forward Gedrick Comiso also are expected to step into big roles this season.
“Even with our lack of experience, I’ve been so optimistic this summer and over the last couple weeks leading up to the start of the season on Tuesday,” Sanchez said. “I think with great leadership we can do a lot this year.”
Snowden said he feels that this year’s personnel will be even more efficient offensively based on what he’s seen so far.
“One thing that I like this year better than last year is I think we’re really possession-based,” Snowden said. “I feel like we can really keep the ball and move it better, and I think that’s going to lead to more opportunities for us offensively.”
The Indians graduated starting goalkeeper Caleb Deloach last season, and junior Lance Scudder and sophomore Simon Pratt will compete to fill his spot.
“They’re both good goalies, so it will be fun to see how that plays out,” Sanchez said.
The Indians opened the 2021 season at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at Wichita Heights before competing at the Wichita Titan tournament next week.