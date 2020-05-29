Editor’s note: With the spring sports season being canceled, seniors playing in spring sports were unable to recognize their achievements with a standard senior day. With the help of Manhattan High’s spring sports coaches, The Mercury is recognizing this year’s seniors through a series of senior day stories. The descriptions of players are in the words of their team’s coaches. In this installment, the MHS track and field coach Kory Cool, along with the MHS event coaches, recognize the team.
DISTANCE RUNNERS Will Bannister
Will brought the jokes and a great work ethic to the team during his career at MHS.
Mason Camera
Mason always brought a positive and determined attitude to the team.
Brian Dudley
Brian brought consistency and experience to the team.
Brady Foltz
Brady brought speed and reliability to the group.
Aaron Hoff
Aaron brought honest effort and great sportsmanship during his time in the program.
Ian Percival
Ian brought leadership and fearlessness to the team.
Matthew Pickering
Matthew brought resiliency and perseverance during his time with the program.
Ella Rosenkranz
Ella brought consistent hard work and leadership to the team.
Johnny Salinas
Johnny brought readiness to work and experience to the program.
Emily Stewart
Emily brought accountability and leadership to the team.
Owen Stuckwisch
Owen brought toughness and ability to finish during his career.
Declan Weixelman
Declan brought toughness and was instrumental in keeping the team together.
Luke Wichmann
Luke brought experience and fearless work to the team.
Throws Kiefer Schmidt, javelin
Kiefer took steps each season to improve, from his offseason throwing to joining the weights class. He was poised to finish in the top 10 in 6A. Kiefer was a hard worker and always was willing to give a little more to gain a better mark.
Sam Hankins, javelin
Sam is the type of athlete I most likely will never have the opportunity to coach again. Not only is Sam extremely talented, he also is the most determined and hardest-working young man I have been around in over a decade of coaching hundreds of student-athletes. Unfortunately for Sam, he lost his throwing coach, Tom Brosius, before his junior season.
Tom had a level of understanding of the javelin throw that not many can achieve. Because of this major loss to the track program, Sam stepped up and took a leadership position, not only for the javelin group, but the entire team. Sam will be greatly missed, but we all look forward to tracking his future successes, of which I have no doubt there will be many.
Elora Neff, shot put/discus
Elora brought a positive attitude and accountability to the team.
Jumps Chandler Marks, high jump
Chandler brought a fierce competitive drive and experience as 2019 All-State competitor. Tysen Plummer, pole vault
Tysen brought consistency and experience as 2019 All-State competitor.
Sprints Antonio Barron
Antonio did not start practice this year because of basketball, but we anticipated him being competitive at 400m.
Ian Keesecker
This was his first time out at MHS. He ran a 14.21 100 time trial and we were looking forward to seeing improvement.
Giuleimi Martes (Julie)
Julie has a lifetime PR of 14.47 and we were looking forward to watching her improve.
Salaya Lewis
Salaya ran a 100m time trial at 16.69.
We were looking forward to seeing her improve.