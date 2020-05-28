Editor’s note: With the spring sports season being canceled, seniors playing in spring sports were unable to recognize their achievements with a standard senior day. With the help of Manhattan High’s spring sports coaches, The Mercury is recognizing this year’s seniors through a series of senior day stories. The descriptions of players are in the words of their team’s coaches. In this installment, MHS boys’ golf coach Brad Ficke recognizes his team.
Casey Gritton
Casey would have earned his fourth letter award this year and will receive an honorary one.
Casey brought the threat of going low. He shot a 71 last year at Village Greens and he always had the capability of racking up lots of birdies. His putting was the determining factor. I believe he had under 20 putts on that 71.
Casey also brought a bit of chaos the team. His communication skills and sleep habits were a mystery to everyone.
Collin Devane
Collin brought a genuine “nice guy” feeling to the team. He also was quietly super competitive and hard on himself. Collin challenged, literally and figuratively, others on the team almost every day.
He was a diligent worker and consistent personality.
Mitch Munsen
Mitch brought fire and intensity both on and off the course. He was one the most spirited competitors I’ve coached.
Mitch also was very coachable. He was a great listener and worker. During van rides and at restaurants, he often was the instigator and antagonist.
He always had a sly look on his face that I learned to detect late last year.