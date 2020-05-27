Editor’s note: With the spring sports season being canceled, seniors playing in spring sports were unable to recognize their achievements with a standard senior day. With the help of Manhattan High’s spring sports coaches, The Mercury is recognizing this year’s seniors through a series of senior day stories. The descriptions of players are in the words of their team’s coaches. In this installment, MHS baseball head coach Don Hess recognizes his team.
Aidan Proctor
Aidan is our version of a gym rat.
Baseball is such a natural part of who he is and he truly has a love for anything baseball. He is constantly looking for ways to improve and you can see him smiling every time he gets to play or practice.
Aidan could make every play possible on the infield and is a borderline magician with his glove. Losing out on his senior season is a real bummer, because he was primed to have a really special season. It was going to be fun to watch him lead us to the state tournament.
Colton Sullivan
Colton has been a coach’s delight. He is always doing things the right way, on the field and off. He has been a tremendous role model for the younger players around him by showing integrity and leadership.
Colton was going to have an exciting spring as we tried to get him on the field as a pitcher and outfielder. Fundamentally, Colton is our most solid outfielder and always has a knack for making the correct decisions. Being a two-sport athlete, Colton understands the commitment that competing at a high level requires.
Tyce Hoover
Tyce is a rare breed these days in that he is a three-sport athlete.
Anyone attempting to play football, basketball and baseball has to have the toughness and determination to make it work. Tyce just loves to compete and competes at a very high level. On the diamond he pitched, played first base and even spent some time in the outfield. Tyce is an inspirational leader and displayed those skills along with great abilities on the field.
I was really excited to see what Tyce could accomplish as a senior before going off to play football at Butler Community College. Tyce is not afraid of the work required to be successful.
Dom Huber
Dom is the kind of player that coaches love; smart, competitive and a great example for the players around him. Dom was going to have an awesome senior year, on the mound, at the plate and in the field.
We were really excited to see him pitch this season as he was our most consistent pitcher this spring through our early workouts.
Dom had an air of confidence and had put in the offseason work to really be an impact player.
He missed a spring where he was going to shine in remarkable ways.
Tyler Higgins
Tyler, like Tyce, is another amazing three-sport athlete, playing football, basketball and baseball. He spent a ton of time in the weight room preparing for all of his senior seasons, which translated into being very successful in each.
Every time I texted the guys about baseball activities, he was always quick to respond with positive comments. I believe Tyler could have been the most excited player on the team to get going this season.
With his strength and work habits, Tyler’s senior season was going to be one to be proud of.
Gabe Carter
Gabe is an example of all the good things in athletics.
For four years, Gabe has been a manager for the football, basketball and baseball teams, excelling in each and performing many difficult tasks.
Gabe loves baseball and brought new and enthusiastic talks each day about MHS baseball, the Royals and his beloved Arkansas Razorbacks. Along with his managerial tasks, Gabe always found time to play catch and joke with the players and coaches.
Watching he and coach (Lon) Ostrom banter back and forth was something to behold.
Thankfully, coach (Luke) Snyder brought Gabe into our program four years ago and we have all been better for that.
Just don’t ask him about keeping the scorebook against Topeka-Hayden a couple years ago.