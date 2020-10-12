Everything was going well for the Manhattan boys' soccer team through the first 60 minutes of its game at Derby. Then, the wheels fell off.
The Indians' lost 5-2 to Derby Monday, allowing the Panthers to score four goals in the final 20 minutes of the game.
MHS opened the scoring just 1:08 into the game, as forward Michael Ohler scored off an assist from Connor Turner. However, Derby would respond just over three minutes later with a goal of its own.
Manhattan was able to take a 2-1 lead into halftime by way of a Cade Cameron goal.
The Indians held their lead until there was just 20:33 left in the game. At that point, Derby scored a goal to tie the score.
Just three minutes later, the Panthers took the lead off a corner kick. Derby added two more goals inside the final four minutes of the game.
MHS is now 6-5-1 on the season. The Indians' next game is against Highland Park at Hummer Sports Park in Topeka.