Manhattan’s Cole Schmitt (8) passes the ball between two Junction City players Monday at Bishop Stadium. MHS fell to Derby 5-2 Monday at Derby.

 Staff photo by Abigail Compton

Everything was going well for the Manhattan boys' soccer team through the first 60 minutes of its game at Derby. Then, the wheels fell off. 

The Indians' lost 5-2 to Derby Monday, allowing the Panthers to score four goals in the final 20 minutes of the game.

MHS opened the scoring just 1:08 into the game, as forward Michael Ohler scored off an assist from Connor Turner. However, Derby would respond just over three minutes later with a goal of its own.

Manhattan was able to take a 2-1 lead into halftime by way of a Cade Cameron goal.

The Indians held their lead until there was just 20:33 left in the game. At that point, Derby scored a goal to tie the score.

Just three minutes later, the Panthers took the lead off a corner kick. Derby added two more goals inside the final four minutes of the game.

MHS is now 6-5-1 on the season. The Indians' next game is against Highland Park at Hummer Sports Park in Topeka.