The Manhattan High boys were not able to find a way to slow down Seaman’s offense in Tuesday's 78-67 home loss.
Seaman got on top early and hit three early 3s that put Manhattan in a 15-6 deficit.
Manhattan got down as much as 38-20 in the second quarter. The Indians fought back and cut the deficit seven in the fourth quarter, but could not finish the comeback before time expired.
Seaman has the potential for a lot of firepower offensively. Manhattan head coach Benji George knew it would be a handful to defend.
The zone defense that Manhattan has used effectively in home upsets over Junction City and Highland Park had been the key, but George said he knew it would still be a tall task to slow down the Vikings.
Despite Seaman’s 12-7 record, George said Seaman is the most “offensively talented team” in the league.
“I know the other teams (in our league) have one or two All-Stars,” George said. “Seaman is so top to bottom well-rounded offensively. I knew with our zone (defense) they were going to have to have a little bit of an off night, and that just was not there.
“We did not have a very good defensive competitive drive the first half. I am proud that we bounced back. I have seen a lot of growth offensively. (In this game) defensively, we were not as engaged as we have been through this run in February.”
Manhattan (7-12) got back into the game and trailed by just seven, 67-60, late in the fourth quarter.
The Indians had four players — seniors Tate Brown, Trey Holloway and juniors Jack Wilson and Cole Coonrod — score in double figures.
Wilson led the way with 20 points, Holloway followed with 17, Brown had 13 and Coonrod had 12.
“(The Vikings) are bigger than they probably get credit for,” George said. “Even their guards are big. I just thought we had to get bigger, and that is why I played Trey (Holloway) and Jack (Wilson) at the same time. I thought that was effective. Credit to Trey (Holloway) for stepping up tonight.”
The second quarter really hurt Manhattan. The Indians turned the ball over multiple times which led to easy transition layups for the Vikings.
“We went through a stretch offensively where we gave a few possessions away and that helped (Seaman) stretch its lead out,” George said.
The offense has been a big part of the game that Manhattan has improved upon this season — the Indians made 12 3s in the game. Despite the loss, Manhattan nearly doubled the number of points they scored in the first game versus Seaman this season.
“We are coming along (offensively),” George said. “There (are) ups and downs to a season and we definitely went through a rough stretch offensively, but we are playing with a lot of confidence. The perimeter shots have helped, so I told the team, ‘Let’s build off that.'
"We've got to fix our defensive drive and our body language. Our body language got bad in the face of adversity.”
Manhattan hosts Hayden on Friday to close out the regular season.