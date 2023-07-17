HAYS — Former Manhattan High quarterback Keenan Schartz wanted to one-up his dad, Joe Schartz, by leading his team to victory in the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl at Lewis Field Stadium Saturday.

Joe Schartz, the Indians’ head coach and the quarterback on the losing side of the Shrine Bowl 30 years earlier, was content to stand by as an assistant in the high school all-star game and watch his son do just that.