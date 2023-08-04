11282022-mer-spt-mhsfb-21
Manhattan High quarterback Keenan Schartz runs behind offensive lineman Macoy Link during the Indians’ 21-20 double-overtime 6A state championship win over Gardner-Edgerton on Nov. 26, 2022, at Welch Stadium in Emporia.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Former Manhattan High standout quarterback Keenan Schartz is about to take his game to the next level, and he hopes that gets him a shot at the level beyond someday.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pounder — who bench presses 55 pounds more than his weight — will report Saturday to Washburn in Topeka. There, he will begin his trek in college football as a wide receiver.