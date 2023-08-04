Manhattan High quarterback Keenan Schartz runs behind offensive lineman Macoy Link during the Indians’ 21-20 double-overtime 6A state championship win over Gardner-Edgerton on Nov. 26, 2022, at Welch Stadium in Emporia.
Former Manhattan High standout quarterback Keenan Schartz is about to take his game to the next level, and he hopes that gets him a shot at the level beyond someday.
The 5-foot-10, 170-pounder — who bench presses 55 pounds more than his weight — will report Saturday to Washburn in Topeka. There, he will begin his trek in college football as a wide receiver.
Nope. Not a typo. Wide receiver. A position in which he put up zero stats in high school.
“I went to their prospect camp and ran fast,” said Schartz, who ran a 4.58 in the 40-yard dash. “They liked the way I move.”
After leading the Indians to an undefeated record and a state championship in 2023, Schartz will now showcase those moves in Division II’s brutal MIAA.
“Getting an opportunity to play at the next level has always been a goal of mine,” he said. “Whether it was football or baseball, I wanted to continue to play sports while going to school. I would always go to the K-State games and dream of being a college football player some day.”
Despite throwing and running for a combined 4,622 yards at quarterback, the Ichabods saw more potential in him as a wideout.
“I was recruited as a wide receiver to start out, but might make my way back to the quarterback room,” Schartz said.
He completed 67% of his passes in 2022, going 125-of-186 passing for 1,501 yards, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions in 13 games.
His illustrious preps career ended with a total of 2,401 passing yards and 20 touchdowns. His legs churned out 2,221 rushing yards and 30 TDs, and he finished with a school-record 2,732 total yards.
“Keenan was a true embodiment of dedication and passion for the game,” said Joe Schartz, his high school head coach and dad, who also played at Washburn. “Their knowledge and skill inspired everyone around them, making them an invaluable asset on and off the field.”
Keenan Schartz pointed out several games that featured solid performances.
“Week 1 at Derby signified that we were an elite team,” he said. “But I believe Week 3 at Hays and Week 8 versus Wichita Northwest were some of my best games. Week 3, I had 305 total yards with three touchdowns. Week 8 was senior night, where I had 354 total yards and five touchdowns. There were three five-touchdown games this year: Emporia, Wichita Northwest and Wichita East.”
His single-game high for yards passing was 275 yards and 4 TDs. For rushing, it was 227 yards and 4 scores.
Washburn is getting a potential leader and an athlete who’s knowledgeable about the game, someone who understands what high level football looks like and knows what it takes to win week to week.
Keenan Schartz definitely knows what it takes to win after the Indians’ drive to a title.
“Winning state for a school like Manhattan is very special,” he said. “We haven’t won a state championship in football in 34 years. To accomplish this with my life long friends and my dad as head coach was a dream come true.”
Many schools were after Keenan Schartz, including Central Missouri, Fort Hays State, Emporia State, Washburn and Minnesota State.
“It really came down to two schools that really wanted me, and that was Washburn and Emporia State,” he said. “I really enjoyed both places, but Washburn has top-of-the-line facilities, the campus is close to home and it is where my parents went to school.”
He’s is unsure if redshirting is in his future.
Keenan Schartz plans to get his degree in business with a minor in sports management.
“My goal is to get an MBA and maybe try the NFL if that’s where football takes me,” he said. “I would like to work in the sports offices becoming an athletic director.”