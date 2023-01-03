Manhattan High head football coach Joe Schartz speaks to his team prior to overtime during the Indians' 21-20 win over Gardner-Edgerton in the 6A state championship game Nov. 26, 2022, in Emporia. Schartz will represent Class 6A as an assistant coach for the West Team in the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl.
A handful of area football players and coaches will participate in the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl in Hays this summer.
Manhattan High head coach Joe Schartz and Wamego head coach Weston Moody received assistant coaching selections, while Indians quarterback Keenan Schartz and linebacker Jaxon Vikander will take the field opposite Red Raiders running back Hayden Oviatt.
It will be the first time that either Joe Schartz or Moody will be a Shrine Bowl assistant coach. The last Manhattan coach to participate in the Shrine Bowl was Lew Lane in 1994. Moody will be Wamego’s first coach to walk the Shrine Bowl sidelines.
Joe Schartz will serve as the 6A representative for the West Team, helmed by Hays head coach Tony Crough. Joe Schartz earned the honor after leading Manhattan to a perfect 13-0 record and its first state championship since 1988 last November. He also earned coach of the year awards from the Centennial League and the Kansas Football Coaches Association.
Both Vikander and Keenan Schartz made The Mercury’s All-Flint Hills First Team and the KFBCA 6A All-State Team in 2022. They will play on the West Team.
At 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, Vikander led the Indians with 103 total tackles (16 for loss) to go along with two sacks.
Keenan Schartz, Joe Schartz’s son, recorded 1,501 yards passing and 11 touchdowns passing this season to go along with 1,231 yards rushing and 20 touchdowns rushing.
“There’s a lot of good players out there and we feel like we were able to get some of the best in the state,” Crough said in a written statement. “We’re confident we have the guys that will represent the West really well.”
The KFBCA 4A Coach of the Year, Moody led Wamego to a 12-1 record and a state runner-up trophy. He will coach the East Team under Blue Valley Northwest’s Clint Rider.
After missing the first half of the season because of a foot injury, Oviatt — last year’s starting quarterback for the Red Raiders — became a key rushing threat for the Wamego offense. He ran the ball 86 times for 1,112 yards and 12 touchdowns.
In addition to his selection for the Shrine Bowl, Oviatt found his way onto the All-Flint Hills First Team and the KFBCA 4A All-State Team.
“These guys have been unbelievable players for their teams, and I know its means so much for them to be able to play in this game,” Rider said. “We’re excited about the East Squad and the opportunity we have to compete in July.”
The last Manhattan player to participate in the Shrine Bowl was Colby Klieman, who played in last year’s edition. Oviatt will be the first Red Raider to play in the game since Taybor Vetter did so in 2020.
The 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl is scheduled for 7 p.m. on July 15 at Lewis Field Stadium on the campus of Fort Hays State University in Hays.
It will be the 50th playing of the annual game, which pits the state’s top graduated-senior players against one another in one final all-star contest. Coaches and athletic directors nominate players, and media members and the Shrine Bowl coaching staffs vote on the final rosters.
“This is an incredibly impressive group of young men,” said B.J. Harris, executive director of the Kansas Shrine Bowl. “These players and coaches now have a wonderful opportunity ahead of them, one that is sure to have a lasting impact on their life.”
All proceeds from the Kansas Shrine Bowl support Shriners’ Children’s hospitals, which offer care for a variety of health concerns to children up to the age of 18, all regardless of the patient’s family’s ability to pay.