Manhattan High head football coach Joe Schartz speaks to his team prior to overtime during the Indians' 21-20 win over Gardner-Edgerton in the 6A state championship game Nov. 26, 2022, in Emporia. Schartz will represent Class 6A as an assistant coach for the West Team in the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

A handful of area football players and coaches will participate in the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl in Hays this summer.

Manhattan High head coach Joe Schartz and Wamego head coach Weston Moody received assistant coaching selections, while Indians quarterback Keenan Schartz and linebacker Jaxon Vikander will take the field opposite Red Raiders running back Hayden Oviatt.