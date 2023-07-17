07172023-mer-spt-shrine-1
West’s Jaxon Vikander of Manhattan High reacts after a defensive stop late in the fourth quarter of the 50th Kansas Shrine Bowl on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Lewis Field Stadium in Hays. The West held on for a 21-20 win over the East.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

HAYS — Former Manhattan High quarterback Keenan Schartz wanted to one-up his dad, Joe Schartz, by leading his team to victory in the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl at Lewis Field Stadium Saturday.

Joe Schartz, the Indians’ head coach and the quarterback on the losing side of the Shrine Bowl 30 years earlier, was content to stand by as an assistant in the high school all-star game and watch his son do just that.

07172023-mer-spt-shrine-20
Manhattan High head football coach Joe Schartz is flanked between his former players Keenan Schartz, left, and Jaxon Vikander, right, after the 50th Kansas Shrine Bowl on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Lewis Field Stadium in Hays. The three represented the West team, which held on for a 21-20 win over the East squad.
07172023-mer-spt-shrine-4
East Team assistant coach Weston Moody of Wamego gives instruction to players during a timeout of the 50th Kansas Shrine Bowl on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Lewis Field Stadium in Hays. The West held on for a 21-20 win over the East.
07172023-mer-spt-shrine-3
East’s Ethan Burgess of Rock Creek moves the ball for a first down during the West’s 21-20 win in the 50th Kansas Shrine Bowl on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Lewis Field Stadium in Hays.

