Editor’s note: The boys’ All-Flint Hills teams and player of the year will be published next Sunday.
Sarah Thomson’s career at Riley County was defined by transition.
Thomson followed in her three older sisters’ footsteps, playing for head coach Harold Oliver and the Falcons. Almost as soon as the then-freshman put up a shot, Oliver could tell something was different.
“Sarah was always the one that you put in a game late,” Oliver said. “She came in as a scorer.”
However, simply being a scorer wasn’t satisfactory for Thomson, whom the Mercury selected as the All-Flint Hills Player of the Year in girls’ basketball. Thomson led Riley County to a 21-1 record, averaging 13.5 points per game and converting 88% of her free throws. She also led the team in 3-pointers with 36 on the season.
This was all while moving away from the position she’d grown accustomed to manning the previous two seasons.
During her sophomore and junior seasons, Thomson had turned herself into an effective point guard for the Falcons.
Instead of purely scoring, she worked to become a better floor general, understanding the movements of her teammates as well as her opposition.
“She grasped things at a deeper level in terms of what was going on around her,” Oliver said. “It wasn’t just in terms of what was going on around her. It wasn’t just what she was doing, but what the other nine players on the court were doing as well. She really improved her ball handling to the point where nobody pressed us.”
However, with her senior year upon her, Thomson once again was asked to adjust. Freshman CJ Rignell was poised for her first varsity season, giving Oliver a problem as to whom would start at the point.
Thomson ultimately made the switch. She began working as a shooting guard, focusing more on scoring baskets instead of looking to set them up for her teammates.
“(I worked on) mainly my defense and confidence when shooting, and looking for my shot more,” Thomson said. “It started off shaky with preseason jitters. But I was able to feed off my teammates because they always looked for me.”
Thomson continued to settle into her role as the season wore on. She dropped 25 points in Riley County’s 56-47 win over Marysville in early February. One week later, she put up 20 points on Concordia.
Oliver wasn’t surprised Thomson willingly moved over to shooting guard to make room for Rignell in the starting lineup.
“It’s a team-first approach,” Oliver said. “It’s not always easy to get kids in any sport at the high school level to play the position that a team might need them to play. ... Sarah did that and was still able to heighten her game. It didn’t take away her effectiveness.”
In many ways, Thomson became even more effective. This was especially true in the final moments of games, when she did some of her best work.
Thanks to the ball-handling skills she developed while conditioning to become the team’s point guard, and the shooting skills she worked on heading into her senior season, Thomson routinely slammed the door when opponents attempted to rally against Riley County.
“Sarah was a closer,” Oliver said. “She was a weapon at the end of games. When you shoot 88% from the free throw line and have her ball handling skills … we wanted the ball in her hands late.”
Thomson now will close the book on her basketball career, giving up the sport as she heads to Kansas State in the fall to study human nutrition. However, the legacy she left at Riley County will be remembered for years to come.
“She’s going to be a success in whatever she chooses,” Oliver said. “She has the skillset and drive that will allow her to experience a lot of success through life.”
MERCURY’S ALL-FLINT HILLS SELECTIONS
All-Flint Hills 1st Team
Brooklyn Zoeller, Sr.,
Blue Valley-Randolph
Averaged 16.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.1 steals and 2.5 assists per game.
Autymn Schreiner, Sr.,
Wabaunsee
Averaged 15.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.6 steals per game.
Sarah Thomson, Sr.,
Riley County
Averaged 13.5 points per game to go along with 36 3-pointers made and an 88% free throw percentage on the season.
Samantha Vermetten, Sr., Valley Heights
Averaged 11.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 3.2 steals per game.
Zanaa Cordis, Sr.,
Manhattan
Averaged 12.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. Also blocked shots 51 shots and shot 66% from the floor on the season.
All-Flint Hills 2nd Team
Alli Tommer, Sr.,
Frankfort
Averaged 12 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal per game.
Mariah Broxterman, Jr.,
Frankfort
Averaged 11 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 2.5 steals per game.
Kennen Brandt, Sr.,
Frankfort
Averaged 11 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists and 1.5 steals per game.
Emma Toerber, Jr.,
Valley Heights
Averaged 11.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2 assists and 1.8 steals per game.
Allie Cassel, Sr.,
Blue Valley-Randolph
Averaged 11.2 points, 8 rebounds, 1.2 steals, 1.3 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game.
All-Flint Hills 3rd Team
Paige Donnelly, So.,
Wamego
Averaged 10 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals and 2.5 assists per game.
Madelyn Hutley, Sr.,
Wabaunsee
Averaged 10.4 points, 1.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.6 steals per game.
Catherine “Cat” Toerber, So., Valley Heights
Averaged 11.0 points, four rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.7 steals per game.
CJ Rignell, Fr.,
Riley County
Averaged 9.8 points per game. She also knocked down 33 3-pointers on the season.
Emma Yungeberg, So.,
Valley Heights
Averaged 9.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game.