Three weeks ago, Sam Hankins already was concerned about his ability to compete.
This was before the Kansas State High School Activities Association canceled the spring sports season. Before the country began its quarantine. Before the coronavirus became front page news.
Hankins was on spring break. He had traveled to Alabama in search of warm weather that would allow him to continue honing his craft. But, almost like a precursor of what was to come, Hankins’ training was cut short.
Appendicitis knocked Hankins, a Manhattan High senior, off his feet on the final day of his trip, sending him into an operating room. As the surgeons began to anesthetize him, his mind wandered to the competitions the surgery could put in jeopardy.
“He’s telling the doctors as they’re putting him under that, ‘I’ll be ready for Texas Relays, right? That’s two weeks away,’” said Hankins’ mother, Bonnie Rush.
During his recovery, Hankins had to watch as almost every competitive aspect in the sport he’s dedicated his life to was taken away. By the time he resumed training two weeks after the operation, his senior season was no more.
That day, Hankins was back on the runway training, although somewhat lighter, as though he was getting ready for the season’s first meet. It’s that dedication that will allow Hankins to continue building his legacy beyond the javelin records he set for Manhattan and the state of Kansas. It’s what allows coaches at his future school, Texas A&M, to tell Rush that her son could one day become an Olympian.
“We have no idea when he’ll get to compete again,” Rush said. “He knows that the discipline to push through when you don’t know when the next meet is will be the difference between those who are successful and those who are not.”
A born thrower
When Hankins was 14 months old, his talents already were beginning to take shape.
He was sitting in his family’s living room, playing with Hot Wheels cars, as toddlers do. Except he wasn’t playing with them the usual way, using his hands to drive them around the floor.
He was taking the toy cars and chucking them at a spot on the antique mirror in the room. He wasn’t sitting particularly close to the mirror, but his accuracy was enough to make his grandmother scold him, telling him he might break the mirror.
When her back turned, Hankins went back to work, drilling the mirror with the plastic chassis.
Eventually, his grandmother had enough, placing him in timeout on a nearby step. Hankins cried, his ability to throw temporarily being taken away.
As Hankins grew, so did his interest in his favorite pastime. He would go with Rush to his older sister’s track and field practices and spend the time throwing something back and forth with his mother. It didn’t matter if it was a football or softball — Hankins always was throwing.
One day, Jeremy Lehning, a coach at the Manhattan Track Club, noticed Hankins’ uncanny ability for his age.
“(Lehning) came over to me and said, ‘When he joins the team next year, I want him to try throwing something,’” Rush said. “I thought to myself, ‘He’ll be a middle-distance runner, but OK, sure. We’ll let him try throwing something.’”
Hankins’ talent was apparent almost immediately. He first started with shot put, eventually coming in fifth at nationals. He finished in the same position in discus.
When Hankins was 10, he was told he needed to do three events. With shot put and discus holding two of the spots, Hankins was in line to be a middle-distance runner for his third event before the idea of throwing javelins was brought up.
“I didn’t want to run,” Hankins said. “I was running the 400 at the time. They said, ‘You can throw javelin so you don’t have to,’ and I said, ‘That sounds like a great idea.’ I ended up throwing ‘jav’ and being fairly good at it.”
A historic high school career cut short
Manhattan track and field head coach Kory Cool doesn’t work very much with the throwers, instead specializing in the team’s distance runners. However, it was impossible not to hear about Hankins’ talent when the freshman arrived at practice.
“When a freshman comes in and wins state, it’s rare,” Cool said. “It grabbed the attention of pretty much everybody around.”
Hankins won the state title with a throw of 204 feet, 10 inches. It wasn’t a fluke, either, as Hankins always had been a consistent thrower. His distances had been in that range for some time.
The success never went to Hankins’ head. If anything, it inspired him to work even harder.
As a sophomore, he started to incorporate facets beyond just physical practice. He would watch video with Manhattan’s late coach, Tom Brosius, analyzing throwing techniques and identifying details that allowed certain throwers to excel while noting other habits that hampered throwers.
He won the state title again his sophomore year. He made it three in a row his junior year.
Meanwhile, he earned the honor of becoming the top male high school javelin thrower in the country. Hankins had his pick of colleges where he could continue his career, eventually settling on Texas A&M in November.
Despite the attention and expectations placed on him, Hankins’ goals heading into his senior year remained simple.
“Get another state championship and help my team as much as possible,” Hankins said. “Do the best I can and hopefully set a few records along the way and win a few meets.”
His offseason training gave him confidence those goals would be well within reach. A winter spent lifting heavier weights before tapering off into high-repetition, low weights later had yielded notable improvements heading into the year.
Then, in a matter of weeks, the season was taken away.
“It’s for the betterment of everybody and the safety of others,” Hankins said. “It’s nothing I’m too upset about. I understand, but it stinks that it’s the situation we’re in.”
Realizing dreams
Hankins will continue to train as he prepares for the next step in his career. He moves to College Station, Texas, in August to join the Texas A&M track and field program.
His expectations of himself will not change. They can’t if he is to reach the Olympics one day.
“What that potential is remains unknown, but he gets better every year and there are people who believe, outside his mom and dad, that he has Olympic potential. That’s what the coaches at A&M have told us,” Rush said.
In Manhattan, Hankins’ legacy won’t be forgotten by those around the Indians’ track and field program. They’ll be cheering him on as they watch him pursue his end goal at the collegiate level.
“Track can be an individual sport ... but Sam didn’t do that,” Cool said. “He was always asking about the other events and took on a leadership role. ... When he let everybody else know he cared about them, it’s going to make them take on his work ethic. They know what he’s doing when no one else is looking.”