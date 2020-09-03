ALMA — Entering his third season as Wabaunsee’s head football coach, Jess Rutledge is starting to put the lessons he’s learned into practice. Unfortunately for the him and the Chargers, many of those lessons have come the hard way.
His first two years on the job have earned exactly two wins, as Wabaunsee finished 1-8 in both of Rutledge’s campaigns. The early struggles have forced Rutledge to take a step back and examine how he views the tasks associated with operating a football program.
“Just be the best you can be today,” Rutledge said. “Being the head coach and being in charge of a lot of things, your mind tends to wander and worry about this and that. Focus on the things today, like a practice schedule. Focus on that. Focus on the thing you’re doing and set aside time later to worry about the bigger things.”
That mindset has allowed Rutledge to cope with the coronavirus pandemic, which has thrown high school football in Kansas into disarray. The Wabaunsee coach has tried to instill the same thought process in his players to help them cope with the uncertainty as the team moves forward.
“Especially with COVID, I’ve told the kids since we’ve been back for workouts since they’re always asking if we’ll have a season. (They ask), ‘Will it be delayed?’” Rutledge said. “I tell them we’re given today. We’re given camp tonight. That could change tomorrow, but we’ll worry about tomorrow when it gets here.”
Should Rutledge’s team get the chance to perform for a full season, it will have plenty of depth to do so, with Wabaunsee expecting 27 players to fill the roster. However, much of the team will be newer to the high school level, with 18 players being freshmen or sophomores.
Wabaunsee does, however, bring back experience at the most important position, with Cade Oliver returning for his third year at quarterback. After starting as a true freshman for the Chargers in 2018, Rutledge hopes the junior can bring stability to his offense.
“It’s great because he’s such a smart kid,” Rutledge said. “He knows the playbook. He understands the playbook. So I don’t have to worry about that. Now it’s more fine-tuning his skills.”
The main area where Rutledge wants to see improvement in Oliver’s game is consistency. While the Chargers scored 20-plus points in three games, they also were held scoreless in five games, including their 42-0 playoff loss to Jackson Heights.
Oliver should have the tools to take a step up offensively. The team returns Dawson Schultz, Wabaunsee’s second-leading receiver in 2019, and Brayden Meseke, who is healthy after being hampered by injuries in the last few years.
Wabaunsee also adds another target, whom Rutledge sees as a possible X-factor for his team.
“The wild card will be Tyler Lohmeyer,” Rutledge said. “He’s a 6-foot-3, 185-pound kid we’re looking to play at wide receiver and safety. He hasn’t played in high school. But he’s worked incredibly hard this summer and has gotten a lot better. He provides that really big target that we haven’t had.”
The team also returns Jace Reves, Aiden Boeckman and Derek Wallin at running back, all of whom received carries last season. Rutledge will add freshman Zach Frank to the mix as well after an impressive showing in summer workouts.
However, the rest of the team will be forced to train new bodies on the fly. Rutledge lost three offensive linemen to graduation, all of whom were two-year starters. The Chargers also has to replace all three linebacker spots as well as multiple positions in the secondary.
Regardless of the challenges, Rutledge is ready to take the lessons he’s learned as a head coach into his third year. They will prove vital if he and Wabaunsee are to take a step forward.
“It’s focusing on one day at a time,” Rutledge said. “Going into my third year, you understand things are a little bit better. It’s a little more clear. It’s really focusing on today.”