Dalton Whitworth threw for four touchdowns, and Jaydon Winans ran for two more as Rock Creek powered past Riley County 45-21 Friday night.
The Mustangs (2-1) jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter with Whitworth TD passes of 69, 57 and 3 yards.
The Falcons (0-3) got on the board late in the opening period with a 21-yard pass from Eli Harmison to Lukas Kulp, which made it 21-6.
Kulp and Harmison connected from 3 yards out in the second quarter, cutting the Rock Creek lead to 21-14 at halftime.
The Mustangs outscored Riley County 24-7 in the second half to pull away. The Falcons’ only other touchdown was a 22-yard run by Sam Allen in the fourth quarter, which at the time made it 31-21.
Winans scored both of his touchdowns in the fourth quarter to round out the game’s scoring.
Rock Creek racked up 488 total yards of offense.
Whitworth went 20-of-29 passing for 334 yards and an interception. Ethan Burgess caught two touchdown passes and finished with 90 yards on seven receptions. Maddox Ibarra had five catches for 36 yards and a touchdown, while Yanci Spiller caught a 69-yard TD pass.
Winans had 131 yards rushing on 18 carries.
The Mustangs defense held Riley County to 251 yards of offense. Spiller, Cooper Bittle and Gavin Meyer each had a sack apiece, and Kade Welfringer recovered two fumbles.
For the Falcons, Harmison went 11-of-19 passing for 141 yards and two touchdowns. Kulp finished with six receptions for 105 yards.
Samson Waggoner ran 18 times for 63 yards.
Kulp had a sack, and Harmison picked off a Whitworth pass.
Rock Creek will host Silver Lake this week, and Riley County will travel to take on Royal Valley.
Wabaunsee beats Jefferson Co. North
Wabaunsee scored 16 points in the fourth quarter to knock off Jefferson County North 24-6 on the road Friday night.
The game was a grind for the Chargers (2-1) offense, as no individual player went over 100 yards in any single category.
Zach Frank carried the ball 21 times for 85 yards and scored two of Wabaunsee’s touchdowns. Quarterback Wyatt Wurtz added 43 yards rushing and a touchdown on 11 carries, as well as 68 yards passing and two interceptions on 8-of-17 attempts.
Bryton Reves had 38 yards rushing on six attempts. Logan Clark and Eli Oliver led the team with three receptions each. Clark had 40 yards receiving and Oliver had 20 yards receiving.
Clark had 12 total tackles to lead the defense, while Reves had 11. Jude Meseke and Ryan Schutter had 1 1/2 sacks apiece, and Lanson Perry and Maverick Havenstein each registered 1/2 a sack.
Wurtz intercepted two passes on defense.
The Chargers will host Smith Center this week.
Valley Heights falls to Troy at home
Turnovers were the Achilles heel for Valley Heights Friday night in a 55-6 home loss to Troy.
The Mustangs (1-2) threw three picks and lost two fumbles, and managed just 187 yards of offense on 58 plays.
Quarterback Mack Shanks completed 1-of-7 passes, a 12-yard touchdown to Cayden Dummermuth in the second quarter. That made the score 28-6 at that point.
Jayden DeWalt ran for 104 yards on 16 attempts. Kaison Bigham added 40 yards rushing on 16 attempts.
Valley Heights went 3-of-12 on third downs and 2-of-7 on fourth downs.
The Trojans brought a balanced offensive attack and gained 261 yards on 42 plays. They passed for 147 yards and ran for 114 yards.
The Mustangs will look to bounce back when they host Republic County this week.
Air attack propels Blue Valley past Wakefield
Blue Valley exploded offensively in a 48-28 victory over Wakefield in its home opener Friday.
The Rams (1-2) turned over the football on their first offensive drive, and the Bombers took advantage of the short field to claim an 8-0 lead.
But on its next drive, Blue Valley quarterback Landon Schreiber used his feet to go 52 yards and put his team on the board for the first time.
The Rams scored on their next three possessions to run up an 18-point second quarter. Schreiber hit Skyler Zoeller with a 6-yard TD pass, Logan Schanks with a 42-yard scoring toss and Zoeller again from 54 yards out.
That put Blue Valley ahead 24-14 at halftime.
Wakefield cut the lead to 24-20 in the third before Schreiber threw touchdown passes of 28 yards to Landon Sump and 8 yards to Schanks in the fourth.
Brock Burgman capped the scoring with a 7-yard touchdown rush.
Burgman and Schreiber led the Rams with 64 yards rushing each. Burgman did it on 12 carries and Schreiber did it on four.
Schreiber also finished 17-of-24 passing for 314 yards and five touchdowns.
Zoeller caught six passes for 138 yards and Schanks had four catches for 83 yards.
Burgman had 13 tackles (two for a loss) and an interception. Zoeller had 12 tackles (one for a loss) and Sump had 10 more. Kagan Braddock and Dakota Krause had three and two tackles for loss each.
Blue Valley will host Hanover this week.
Frankfort shut out by Lyndon
Frankfort struggled offensively Friday in a 50-0 loss at Lyndon.
Brock Armstrong led the Wildcats (0-3) with five tackles (one for a loss), while Carter Olson, Ty Smith and Wyatt Keller had four. Keller had a tackle for a loss, as did Rece Kenworthy.
Offensive stats were not available for this game.
Frankfort will begin district play against Doniphan West at home this week.