ALMA — The Wabaunsee High girls struggled Friday night, falling 53-25 at home to Rossville in a game that the visiting Bulldogs controlled from the opening tip.
Wabaunsee kept the game within its reach in the first quarter, containing Rossville’s lethal shooters to just 10 points.
Unfortunately, the Wabaunsee allowed the game to get away from them in the second quarter as the Bulldogs broke free on a 23-1 run.
The Chargers trailed 33-8 at halftime.
“We had too many turnovers in the (second) quarter,” Wabaunsee head coach Trevor Keller said. “We had a hard time taking care of the ball and gave (Rossville) too many opportunities to score in transition. The half kind of snowballed from there. We needed to regroup at halftime and from there I thought the effort was much better from us.”
Keller’s squad’s effort and ball handling improved in the second half. After only two Wabaunsee players scored in the first half, five different Charger girls scored the ball in the third quarter alone.
However, the improved defensive and offensive effort in the second half wouldn’t be enough to get Wabaunsee back into the game.
“Today was one of the best efforts we’ve had all season,” Rossville head coach Michael Bell said. “We made some good shots and attacked the basket very well. When you make good shots, a lot of other things just seem to happen for you. Our efforts today will give us something to build on moving forward.”
While Keller wasn’t thrilled with the final score on Friday night, he did spot a few things that pleased him and he hopes his team can carry over those over into future games.
“We need to continue getting better each day,” said Keller. “We really need to make sure that we are taking care of the basketball. Knocking down shots will need to happen as well. I liked our overall effort tonight and I hope that carries over.”
Sophomore standout Kaci Meseke led the Wabaunsee with 10 points.
Rossville’s Emma Mitchell and Caylee Douglas had combined for 31 points.
Wabaunsee will look to rebound on Tuesday when they host Mission Valley (7-5).