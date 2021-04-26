031221_mer_new_rockcreekgalenaBBB-22.jpg

Dawson Zenger (3) dribbles the ball between his legs at the arc.

 Staff photo by Lucas Boland

Rock Creek’s Dawson Zenger was named to the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association all-star game roster Monday.

Zenger, a two-time Flint-Hills boys’ basketball player of the year, led Class 3A in scoring (27.1 points per game) while leading the Mustangs to the state semifinals in 2020-21. He averaged 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists while breaking school records for points in a season (677) and in a career (1,720)

Zenger also was named first-team all state, all-class and All-Mid-East League this season.

He's the only area boy or girl on the KBCA all-star roster.

The boys’ game starts at 6:30 p.m. June 19th. The girls’ game will tip off at 4:45 p.m. Both will be played at Mabee Arena in Salina.

The Mr. and Miss Kansas basketball honorees will be announced after player introductions.