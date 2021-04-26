Rock Creek’s Dawson Zenger was named to the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association all-star game roster Monday.
Zenger, a two-time Flint-Hills boys’ basketball player of the year, led Class 3A in scoring (27.1 points per game) while leading the Mustangs to the state semifinals in 2020-21. He averaged 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists while breaking school records for points in a season (677) and in a career (1,720)
Zenger also was named first-team all state, all-class and All-Mid-East League this season.
He's the only area boy or girl on the KBCA all-star roster.
The boys’ game starts at 6:30 p.m. June 19th. The girls’ game will tip off at 4:45 p.m. Both will be played at Mabee Arena in Salina.
The Mr. and Miss Kansas basketball honorees will be announced after player introductions.