Rock Creek senior Dawson Zenger announced Wednesday that he will play his college basketball at Hastings College in Hastings, Neb.
Zenger, who was named The Mercury’s Flint-Hills Player of the Year in 2020 and 2021, averaged 27.1 points , 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists while leading the Mustangs (22-3) to the state semifinals in 2020-21. He also broke Rock Creek’s scoring records for a single-season (677) and in a career (1,720).
Those numbers earned Zenger several postseason honors. He’s been named first-team All-State, All-Class, All-Mid-East-League and, most recently, he was the only area player to earn a spot on the KBCA all-star roster.
Next winter, he’ll see how those numbers translate to the NAIA level. The Broncos, who boast Bill Parcells and Tom Osborne as alumni, finished the 2020-21 season 6-19 and 2-18 in conference play.