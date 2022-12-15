FLUSH — Ayla Klingenberg already owns the Rock Creek volleyball record for kills in a season and sits at eighth in career kills. And she’s just a sophomore.
Her 366 kills, 296 digs, 80 blocks, 41 aces and .363 hitting percentage this year helped lead the Mustangs to 26-14 record and a trip to the 4A state tournament. It also earned her the mantle of the 2022 All-Flint Hills Fall Female Athlete of the Year.
There’s a reason Klingenberg has been so successful. According to Alli Snapp, Rock Creek’s second-year head coach, no one works harder than Klingenberg in season or out of season. Couple that with her natural ability — “She can jump out of the gym; her vertical is monstrous,” Snapp said — and her knowledge of the sport, and it’s no wonder Klingenberg has racked up some absurd statistics in her young high school volleyball career.
Klingenberg even surprised herself with the numbers she generated this year, particularly when she compared them to the stats players from larger schools in Kansas recorded.
But when asked about her experience in 2022, she was more interested in talking about the team as a whole.
“As a team, I think we grew together,” Klingenberg said. “A lot of the members on the team this year had never played varsity before, so for them to be able to step up and play the way they did was really good for them. We actually made it to state, which is a really big accomplishment. I’m really proud of all of them as a team.”
This was Klingenberg’s second season of playing varsity volleyball for the Mustangs. After impressing as a freshman, Snapp and her coaching staff asked Klingenberg to step into a bigger role, namely playing all six rotations and being a vocal leader on the court.
Despite a wealth of volleyball experience, that wasn’t necessarily easy for Klingenberg. She hadn’t played on the back row much and, as such, wasn’t particularly comfortable in that position. And being one of the youngest players on the court, taking on a leadership role didn’t quite feel natural when so many of her teammates were senior.
But Snapp reminded Klingenberg that, even though she was an underclassman, she’d devoted so much of her time to volleyball and, therefore, had a great deal to offer the team. Her discomfort aside, Klingenberg did what the team needed her to do.
That’s just the kind of player she is.
“She’s a fantastic team player,” Snapp said. “She’s always there for the success of the team. She’s not a selfish player. Always excited for others.”
Klingenberg has played volleyball since she was in second grade, but it wasn’t love at first spike. Her mom signed her up for a rec league, but Klingenberg admits that the sport scared her and she was very nervous to try it.
But then she did, and it started to grow on her. She kept playing locally until her skill level and interest reached the point that she was ready to take on a bigger challenge: a highly competitive club team based out of Kansas City, where she receives elite coaching and matches herself against other extraordinary players.
That decision has required a great deal of sacrifice. She has to make the two-hour drive three times a week for practice, and those evenings she doesn’t get home until midnight. She’s able to get schoolwork done in the car, and she finds other time for friends and hobbies, but it’s still a significant time investment.
So much so, in fact, that she had to give up basketball, another sport she loved. That was a tough choice for her, but when it came down to it, she recognized that volleyball would take her farther than basketball would.
“In the end, I think it helps a lot because there’s really good coaching up in Kansas City and really good players,” Klingenberg said. “And if you just surround yourself with them, you too become better and you push yourself to get better.”
Klingenberg says she’s not prone to burnout, so the constant long car rides, two-hour practices and late nights don’t really wear on her. Part of it is her love of the sport. Sacrifices don’t feel as much like sacrifices when you’re making them for something you love. That’s why she was reticent to give up basketball, thinking she could have somehow made it all work.
She’s also driven by competition, and she knows that in order to be the best she can be, she has to put in a lot of time and effort.
“When I play on a higher-level team, I do have competition,” she said. “Playing time is not a given at all; you have to earn your playing time and work for it every single practice. It’s basically a tryout every time I go into the gym. That’s part of the reason I have a good work ethic.”
That work ethic has already taken her far. In addition to her All-Flint Hills selection, she also received second-team all-state honors from the Kansas Volleyball Coaches Association and unanimous first-team All-Mid-East League acclaim.
Her season numbers for kills, hitting percentage and blocks were the top marks in The Mercury’s coverage area, and her 512 kills already are eighth-best in school history.
Snapp said Klingenberg is minutely aware of open spots on the other side of the net, and even if there’s a block directly in front of her, she finds ways to get around it.
Klingenberg has played enough volleyball in her life where those abilities have become almost instinctual.
“It just kind of comes to me; I don’t think about it too much in the moment,” she said. “I’m aware of the court and the blockers, but I don’t overthink it. … I just swing where it’s open.”
To those without her skills, it can be hard to imagine having so much success while making it sound so easy. But, a lot of times, that’s the sign of a top-notch athlete.
That’s not to say she’s a perfect volleyball player, though.
Klingenberg’s ultimate goal is to continue her volleyball career beyond high school, and she knows there’s plenty of ways she needs to improve. Snapp said she’s looking for Klingenberg to embrace her leadership role even more next season, when she will be a team captain and there will be a whole host of new players moving up to varsity.
But that’s next year, and Klingenberg’s performance during the 2022 season is still fresh in the mind. It is particularly so for Snapp, who has nothing but the highest praise for her star player.
“There’s no one more deserving,” Snapp said. “She works so hard. And beyond that, she’s an incredible person: so kind, always there for others, willing to put in the work, so coachable.”
THE MERCURY’S ALL-FLINT HILLS SELECTIONS
How we made our selections
We chose the teams from athletes who we felt represented the top-level of the sport this past season. We considered both statistics and postseason success.
Volleyball
First Team
Ayla Klingenberg, Rock Creek, So.
Sam Killingsworth, Rock Creek, Jr.
Ashlyn Holmes,
Rock Creek, Sr.
Maggie Toerber, Valley Heights, Jr.
Ava Smith, Valley Heights, Fr.
CJ Rignell, Riley County, Sr.
Kaci Meseke, Wabaunsee, Jr.
Wesley Zeka, Manhattan, Sr.
Second Team
Landry Zoeller, Blue Valley, Sr.
Addison Cox, Manhattan, Jr.
Tatum Tindall, Manhattan, Jr.
Mia Vermetten, Valley Heights, Fr.
Kinley Ebert, Rock Creek, Sr.
Alexus Ford, Wabaunsee, Jr.
Annie Wright, Wabaunsee, Sr.
Jaiden Brewer, Riley County, Sr.
Honorable Mention
Avrie Wilson, Wamego, Sr.
Paxton Meyer, Wabaunsee, Sr.
Lexi Barnes, Wabaunsee, Sr.
Anne Toerber, Valley Heights, So.
Audra Steinfort, Valley Heights, Jr.
Taya Smith, Valley Heights, Sr.
Claire Matzke, Rock Creek, Sr.
Shelby Bissen, Rock Creek, Sr.
Clara Sedlacek, Blue Valley, Sr.
Cami Sedlacek, Blue Valley, Sr.
Aubree Hoffman, Manhattan, Sr.
Lela Spitler, Riley County, Sr.
Emma Hardwick, Frankfort, Jr.
Hattie Gros, Frankfort, Jr.
Girls’ XC
Haley Henningson, Manhattan, Jr. (22nd)
Saylor Salmans, Manhattan, Sr. (66th)
Avery Snider, Manhattan, Sr. (67th)
Regan Gaul, Manhattan, Sr. (77th)
Caris Goering, Manhattan, Fr. (81st)
Ally Ingram, Manhattan, Sr. (82nd)
Audrey Cook, Manhattan, Sr. (88th)
Elsie Rickstrew, Wamego, Fr. (19th)
Emilia Wilkerson, Wamego, So. (46th)
Taylor Umscheid, Wamego, So. (52nd)
Katherine Shea, Wamego, Fr. (56th)
Sariah Pittenger, Wamego, So. (70th)
Isabella Wilber, Wamego, So. (100th)
Molly Zachgo, Wamego, So. (101st)
Kyra Nipper, Rock Creek, Jr. (28th)
Anna Lambert, Riley County, So. (32nd)
Meredith Baumann, Riley County, So. (34th)
Belle Hancock, Riley County, Fr. (45th)
Mikaila Frese, Riley County, Fr. (57th)
Mara Williams, Riley County, Jr. (68th)
Drew Shirley, Riley County, Jr. (88th)
Payton Wurtz, Wabaunsee, So. (2nd)
Rebekah Stuhlsatz, Wabaunsee, Sr. (21st)
Jenna Donaldson, Wabaunsee, Sr. (67th)
Sophia Castillo, Wabaunsee, Jr. (73rd)
Isabelle Stuhlsatz, Wabaunsee, So. (78th)
Sienna Jones, Wabaunsee, Jr. (91st)
Holland Shirley, Wabaunsee, Fr. (45th)
Hattie Gros, Frankfort, Jr. (62nd)
Elise Studer, Frankfort, So. (70th)
Ashlyn Dalinghaus, Frankfort, Fr. (71st)
Annie Dressman, Frankfort, Fr. (74th)
Lily Dressman, Frankfort, Jr. (88th)
Girls’ Golf
Kaitlyn Lagabed, Manhattan, So. (16th)
Kat Ball, Manhattan, Fr. (24th)
Lily Bahr, Manhattan, Fr. (29th)
Emily Wuggazer, Manhattan, So. (35th)
Jessica Kim, Manhattan, Fr. (47th)
Rylee Wisdom, Manhattan, Jr. (48th)
Addison Douglass, Wamego, Fr. (1st)
Ashten Pierson, Wamego, Sr. (2nd)
Kirby McKee, Wamego, Sr. (5th)
Sara Springer, Wamego, Jr. (14th)
Trista Hoobler, Wamego, Sr. (16th)
Keauna Meyer, Wamego, Sr. (35th)
Girls’ Tennis
Jillian Harkin, Manhattan, Sr. (3rd)
Maura Wiens, Manhattan, Sr. (11th)
Erin Craft, Manhattan, Sr.
Taryn Robinson, Manhattan, Sr.
Jessica Zhang, Manhattan, Sr.
Sophia Evangelidis, Manhattan, Sr.
Sarah Jones, Wamego, Sr. (6th)
Brittney Crubel, Wamego, Sr. (6th)