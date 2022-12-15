12152022-mer-spt-flinthillsfemale-1
Rock Creek sophomore middle hitter Ayla Klingenberg is the All-Flint Hills Fall Female Athlete of the Year.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

FLUSH — Ayla Klingenberg already owns the Rock Creek volleyball record for kills in a season and sits at eighth in career kills. And she’s just a sophomore.

Her 366 kills, 296 digs, 80 blocks, 41 aces and .363 hitting percentage this year helped lead the Mustangs to 26-14 record and a trip to the 4A state tournament. It also earned her the mantle of the 2022 All-Flint Hills Fall Female Athlete of the Year.