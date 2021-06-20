SALINA — With time winding down and his runway clear, Topeka West’s Marque Wilkerson decided to punctuate an evening of highlights with one more.
Off two feet, Wilkerson took off from just outside the restricted area. Then he cocked the ball around his shoulder and behind his head. Then … he lost his grip, the ball flew out of bounds and the final buzzer sounded.
“It was fitting to end on that,” Rock Creek guard Dawson Zenger said. “That’s how bad the game was.”
The 2021 KBCA all-star game, like many before it, rewarded spectacle over structure.
The final two minutes served as an impromptu dunk contest between the Blue team’s Wilkerson and the Gold team’s Sterling Chapman, who earned Mr. Kansas Basketball honors before the game. (Chapman, who played at Haysville-Campus and finished with a game-high 26 points, will attend Tulsa next fall). And the final score — a 125-106 Blue win, for those wondering — only hinted at the lack of defensive focus displayed Saturday at Kansas Wesleyan’s Mabee Arena.
That playground style did not suit Zenger, who finished with two points on 1-of-5 shooting as the area’s only representative at the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association’s annual event. He started and played 15 minutes after winning the Class 3A Player of the Year award last winter.
Zenger led all 3A scorers with 27.1 points per game during his senior season, but he could not find his rhythm in Salina.
“It was a lot of guys trying to get theirs,” Zenger said. “And I guess I don’t necessarily play that way.”
Still, Rock Creek’s all-time leading scorer called considered it a “pleasure” to represent the Mustangs as a KBCA all-star. He’s played with good athletes before, but “these guys were better.”
Zenger shared the floor with six Division I players Saturday, none of whom he’ll have to play against at Hastings College, the Nebraska-based NAIA school he signed with during the spring. He chose the Broncos because, in his view, they wanted him the most.
On multiple occasions, Hastings’ coaches drove three hours to watch Zenger play. He believes their persistence is a sign that he will see playing time during his first season.
He learned to value early minutes after watching his older brother, Carson, wait his turn as a baseball player at Barton Community College.
“My brother did recruiting process wrong,” Dawson said. “He chose a really good team instead of like choosing a place that wants him a lot. You can go to Emporia State, or you can go to Fort Hays, — I could have — but I’m not going to play there as a freshman.”
To prepare for his next stop, Zenger has been working out at Rock Creek High every day since he graduated. He says he shoots 1,000 jumpers per day and plays regular pick-up games.
His goals at Hastings are the same ones he achieved at Rock Creek: First, lead the Broncos to the NAIA tournament. Second, break their scoring records. And if a larger school offers him the chance to move up, he’ll take it.
Rock Creek head basketball coach Jim Johnston, who attended Saturday’s contest, plans to attend Zenger’s college games when he can (he’ll stop through Hastings on his way to visit his daughter, who lives in Omaha). He can’t let Saturday be the last time he watches Zenger play in person.
Johnston doesn’t care about Zenger’s underwhelming box score. He, like most coaches, cares about defense, passing and on-court order.
So just like Zenger, Saturday’s game wasn’t intended for Johnston.
“Every time I leave an all-star game, I’m pissed off or upset,” Johnston said. “I should’ve told (Zenger), ‘When you get it, you better shoot it.’ Because you’re not going to get many chances.”