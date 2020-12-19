Several Rock Creek wrestlers are off to good starts to their season as the team is through its first three weeks of the campaign.
The Mustangs opened their season at the Hoxie Invitational. Rock Creek had three wrestlers place in the tournament, with Drew Burenheide finishing third at 182 pounds, Tanner Shoup finishing fourth at 145 pounds and Brenden Smith placing fourth at 170 pounds.
Rock Creek then hosted a triangular on Dec. 11 with Hoxie and Riley County. The Mustangs went 1-1 on the day, falling 66-12 to Hoxie before defeating Riley County 48-27.
The Mustangs faced a quick turnaround as the team traveled to the Onaga Invitational the very next day.
Shoup had a great day, as he went 5-0 with all five wins coming by pins. Burenheide also went 5-0 on the day. As a team, Rock Creek won the invitational with 153 points, 33 more points than the next closest team.
Rock Creek returned to the mats on Friday, going 3-2 at Marion to finish second place as a team. During the tournament, Burenheide picked up the 125th win of his career.
The Mustangs will now wait three weeks for their next meet, which is at Burlington for the Burlington Tournament on Jan. 9.