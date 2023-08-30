Rock Creek football is going to have many holes in its depth chart to fill in 2023, but the good news is it has its pick of players from a junior varsity team that went undefeated last season.
Following a 9-2 campaign that ended in the sectional round of the 3A playoffs, the Mustangs will be without the services of several skill position players, such as 3,200-yard passer Dalton Whitworth, 1,200-yard rusher Jaydon Winans and 1,500-yard receiver Ethan Burgess.
Head coach Shane Sieben acknowledged those players will be difficult to replace and that “there’s going to be bumps along the way.”
And yet, there’s reason for optimism.
“We felt like (the graduated seniors) did a really good job of preparing some of our younger kids for this year,” Sieben said. “Our junior varsity had a lot of success last year. … I feel like these kids are prepared for what lies ahead.”
That’s not to say Rock Creek is going to exclusively feature varsity rookies. Sieben said his team is “a good mix” of veterans and fresh faces, led by four captains: linebacker Payton McCarn (who led the team with 95 tackles last year), outside linebacker/safety Trevor Christensen (who tallied 60 tackles), left tackle Mason Faith (the third junior to ever be a captain under Sieben) and defensive end Kade Welfringer (who had 65 tackles and five fumble recoveries).
There are other key returners, too. Daegen Viduska had six interceptions at safety and 290 yards receiving, and Brandon Krainbill was a 245-yard receiver. Along with Faith, center Malachi Bell and guard Tristan Meyer are back on the offensive line.
Sieben said there’s a bit of a quarterback battle going on ahead of the season, with junior Mack Lee and sophomore Gavin Rosa fighting for the job. He compared Lee to former Rock Creek quarterback Charlie Killingsworth in that he’s a bit shorter, is good in the quarterback run game and can throw it around a bit. Rosa, Sieben said, is more like Whitworth — “your prototypical quarterback; big arm, can really, really throw it, but he’s also athletic enough to run it.”
Both types fit the Mustangs’ system, and as they’ve both “stepped up,” they might each get time in games.
“We have all the confidence in the world in both,” Sieben said. “They both bring different things to the table, but we do a lot of things. We’re going to let the week play out and see how things go. … I wouldn’t be shocked to see both of them get a few snaps.”
As far as replacing Winans at running back, Sieben said Christensen and junior Drew Becker are filling that spot right now.
Sieben said junior wide receiver/linebacker Eli Bell has impressed so far, being a “freak athlete” who catches the ball well on offense and pursues well of the edge on defense. At cornerback, senior Hunter Prockish — who saw some time last year — and junior Dawson Rankin have “done some good things” as well.
Despite the fairly significant turnover, Sieben said there won’t need to be identity changes on offense or defense, as he and his staff ensure their systems fit their players well. Rock Creek still plans to play fast and focus on improving every day.
But if there’s any concern with so many new faces, it has to do with how they’ll handle the game atmosphere.
“That’s the toughest thing as a coach,” Sieben said. “You’re not really prepared for it. You try and get them in situations where they’re facing adversity in practice, but it’s a whole different game on Friday night. The lights are on, the crowd’s there, the band’s there, the cheerleaders are there. You’re not sure how they’re going to react when they haven’t been there before. That’s always your biggest concern, I think, as a coach. But I think our kids will handle it well.”
The Mustangs will begin the season Friday when they host Southeast of Saline. The Trojans handed Rock Creek its only regular-season loss last season, winning 38-26 in Week 1.
Sieben said the Mustangs have faced a highly-ranked team in their opener for several years in a row now.
“Our scheduling has done us no favors, but at the same time, we feel like that’s what prepares us for the end of the season,” he said. “(Southeast of Saline is) really good. They’re kind of in the same boat: they’re breaking in a number of new kids. But Coach (Mitch) Gebhardt does a phenomenal job. They’re going to do what they do schematically. They’re extremely fast across the board as well, and they’re winners, so we’ve got our hands full. It’s going to be a battle, but both teams are going to walk out of there better, no matter what.”