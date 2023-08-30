24 RC Christensen, Kearn.jpg
Rock Creek’s Trevor Christensen (34) gets past Wamego’s Kaden Kearn (24) during a jamboree last Friday.

 Staff photo by Beth Day

Rock Creek football is going to have many holes in its depth chart to fill in 2023, but the good news is it has its pick of players from a junior varsity team that went undefeated last season.

Following a 9-2 campaign that ended in the sectional round of the 3A playoffs, the Mustangs will be without the services of several skill position players, such as 3,200-yard passer Dalton Whitworth, 1,200-yard rusher Jaydon Winans and 1,500-yard receiver Ethan Burgess.