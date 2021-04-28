In big moments, Rock Creek head coach Shane Sieben trusts his seniors.
During the Mustangs’ 6-0 Game 2 win over No. 1 Riley County, senior pitcher Mason Sturdy rewarded Sieben’s trust.
Sturdy, an Emporia State commit, pitched a complete game shutout for No. 2 Rock Creek. He allowed five hits and two walks while striking out three batters in seven innings. As a result, the Mustangs celebrated their new field’s ribbon-cutting with a win over the top-ranked team in the Kansas Association of Baseball Coaches poll.
“I thought he did a really good job just not trying to get not trying to do too much,” Sieben said of Sturdy. “He had both the fastball and curveball going, and he was really attacking the zone. He just let the defense work.”
The Mustangs held steady behind their starter, committing just one error in Game 2. And the offense supported Sturdy with five runs in the first two innings. Sophomore Ethan Burgess mobilized the Mustangs with a single in the first inning, and Ben Wick doubled home Burgess to score the first run. Then Burgess drove home two runs with an RBI single in the second.
Burgess finished the second game 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
“This will help (his confidence) tremendously,” Sieben said. “He has a ton of talent, and he did a great job of just taking what the the pitchers were giving him. He’s really stepped up for us.”
Wick, who Sieben said “was out to hit all night,” finished 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs. Tanner Christensen was 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
Game 1
Sieben turned to Christensen with Rock Creek’s 5-2 lead in jeopardy during Game 1.
Christensen took the mound after Riley County pushed runners to second and third base with one out. He left it two batters later without allowing a baserunner.
The Mustangs beat Riley County 5-3 in Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader. Christensen recorded a five-out save to seal the win and confirm his coach’s assumptions about his character.
“I’m not surprised at all,” Sieben said. “He’s a crafty kid and tough as nails on the mound. He’s one of those kids who really relish that moment — he wants the ball in his hands.”
Sieben gave the ball to another senior pitcher in Brooks Whaley to start the day. Whaley (4-0) allowed three runs on four hits and five walks through 5 1/3 innings. He also finished 1-for-2 at the plate with a triple and two runs scored.
Wick jolted the Mustangs offense awake with an RBI double in the first inning. He finished 2-for-3 with the double and the RBI. Sturdy finished 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and three RBIs.
Sieben owns bragging rights over his friend and Riley County coach Weston Steiner for now, but the Falcons and Mustangs could meet again in the postseason. Rock Creek beat Riley County in the 2019 regional title game after being swept by the Falcons during the regular season.
Sieben wants the Mustangs to focus on more immediate competition first. They’ll start by traveling to Clay Center at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
“I know (Steiner) is going to make adjustments and they’ll finish the season strong,” Sieben said. “But we can’t worry about what others are doing. We’re just going to be worried about us.”
Rock Creek softball sweeps Riley County
Rock Creek softball shut out Riley County twice during its doubleheader sweep of the Falcons on Tuesday.
The Mustangs scored five runs in the sixth inning to seal their 10-0 Game 2 win.
Ali Jones hit the game-clinching double in the sixth. Grace Gehl and Lexi DeWeese singled.
Gehl finished 2-for-4 with a double, Kyla McCormack doubled, too, and Brooklyn Goehring, Sophia Haverkamp, Jenna Weers, and Brooklynn McCormick each singled.
Haverkamp also struck out 11 batters in the circle.
Haverkamp threw a complete game shutout during the Mustangs’ 10-0 victory over Riley County in Game 1.
Haverkamp, a junior, allowed one hit and no walks while striking out ten batters in five innings.
Rock Creek notched four runs in the fourth inning. Goehring, Weers, McCormick and Haylee Hafenstein recorded RBIs during the inning.
The Mustangs totaled 16 hits overall. Goehring and DeWeese had three each. Haverkamp, Weers, Gehl and Josie McFall, notched two each.
Rock Creek will travel to Clay Center on Friday.