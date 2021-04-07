Rock Creek swept Abilene on Tuesday in Abilene.
The Mustangs won Game 2 in six innings by a score of 14-1. They blew the game open with an eight-run third.
Brooks Whaley finished 3-for-3 with two runs cored and 2 RBIs. Mason Sturdy went 2-for-2 with a double, two runs and 2 RBIs. Caden Vinduska, who allowed no runs and one hit in two innings, was the winning pitcher.
Rock Creek took the first game 9-5 thanks to a well-balanced attack at the plate. Five Mustangs recorded at least two hits, including Brooks Whaley, Ethan Burgess, Mason Sturdy, Zac Becker and Dawson Zenger.
Whaley scored three runs to help his cause on the mound. In four innings, Whaley allowed three runs (one earned) on three hits. He earned his second win n the process.
The Mustangs will host Wamego at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Riley County sweeps Rossville
Riley County earned a sweep against Mid-East League opponent Rossville on Tuesday.
The Falcons (6-0, 2-0) won Game 2 8-4 thanks to home runs from Trey Harminson and PJ Vellenga. Vellenga finished 2-for-2 with 2 RBIs while pitching six innings. Harminson went 3-for-4 with 3 RBIs.
Riley County took the first game 7-3.
Avery Holle led the Falcons’ offense with two home runs and 4 RBIs. That performance helped his brother, Connor, earn the win on the mound.