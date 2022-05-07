ST. GEORGE — With the bases loaded, two outs, a full count, with the game tied 4-4, Rock Creek's Maddox Ibaara squared up a fastball down in the zone and sailed it over the short stop into left field.
The hit scored the go-ahead inning, allowing the Mustang's to take their first lead of the game.
“(Ibarra) is our dude — he is one of our captains,” Rock Creek head coach Shane Sieben said. “He has been fantastic all year. He had the RBI that tied the game. He gets two strike. He keeps battling and fighting, finds the barrel and walks it off for us.”
Rock Creek (13-2) split its doubleheader with Silver Lake, dropping Game 1 5-3 and winning Game 2 5-4.
To overcome multiple errors and a passed ball that allowed a run in game two, Sieben said the walk off win will give the team some confidence going forward.
“When things go wrong, we can respond,” Sieben said. “We can still make things happen. (We can) still find a way. That is really all it is. We try and teach life lessons. Get these kids to understand that you really can’t control it. Once it is done, it is over with. You got to move on. Be ready for the next pitch, next at bat. The next ball that is hit at you. If anything, that gives our kids something to take with them.”
Game 1
The errors began for Rock Creek in the first inning. Rock Creek’s starting pitcher Brandon Krainbill gave up four unearned runs in the top of the first inning which had the Mustangs in comeback mode all game.
After the first inning, Krainbill held Silver Lake (13-4) scoreless in the next five innings.
Despite the errors the Mustangs committed on the field, Krainbill was phenomenal and gave the Mustangs a chance to win, Sieben said.
Rock Creek got on the board in the bottom of the third inning with three runs to shorten Silver Lake’s lead to 4-3.
Ibarra drove in the first run with a RBI base hit, Ethan Burgess drove in the second run with a RBI base hit and Zac Becker hit a double to right field to drive in the third run.
That was all Rock Creek was able to muster to cut into the deficit, though.
Silver Lake added a run in the top of the seventh inning to add some comfort to its lead.
Silver Lake’s starting pitcher recorded the first two outs of the bottom of the seventh inning until he had to be removed because of a high pitch count. The Eagles reliever then recorded the final out to close out the game.
“Kruger (Silver Lake’s) pitcher in the first game, he is a stud,” Sieben said. “He is ultimate competitor. Hats off to him. He was really good tonight.”
Game 2
Silver Lake got on the board first again, this time in the top of the first inning with a solo home run.
Dalton Whitworth started on the mound for Rock Creek. He struggled with his command and was removed from the game before recording three outs in the first inning.
The Mustangs faced a 4-0 deficit entering the bottom of the fifth inning.
Drew Becker got Rock Creek on the board in the fifth inning with a RBI base hit.
The Mustangs received some fortune in the bottom of the sixth inning. A throwing error to first base on a high throw that went over Silver Lake’s first baseman’s head that allowed two runs to score. And then suddenly, it was a tie game as Ibarra drove in another run with a base hit.
Rock Creek got the bases loaded with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning. Silver Lake was able to get the second out, but Ibarra came through in the clutch the deliver the Mustangs a comeback win to even the double header.
“(Dropping the first game) gave us a chance to respond,” Sieben said. “That is all this is about. We don’t talk about wins and losses; we talk about controlling the controllables. We find a way to respond when things don’t go right. Credit to our kids; they found a way to respond. They got out of here with a split.”
Rock Creek now travels to Rossville for a doubleheader Tuesday.