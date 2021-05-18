Rock Creek nabbed the lead late during its 4-2 victory over Rossville on Tuesday in the Marysville regional title.
Sophia Haverkamp earned the victory in the pitcher's circle for the Mustangs. The ace surrendered two unearned runs on five hits over seven innings. She. struck out five.
The Mustangs tallied nine hits. Brooklyn Goehring went 3-4 with a triple, Josie McFall went 3-4 with a huge double to drive home the game tying run in the 7th. Brooklyn McCormick and Laney Marple had back to back singles in the 2nd inning to provide the first run via one of Goehring’s hits.
Jenna Weers had a 2-RBI single in the top of the 7th to give the Mustangs a two-run lead. Josie McFall (double) and Grace Gehl (intentionally walked) scored on the Weers single.
Rock Creek’s defense retired Rossville's 3-4-5 hitters to seal the win in the seventh.
“This game is a testament to the power of teamwork and never giving up," Rock Creek head coach Jeri Brummett said. "When the going got tough-we dug in our heels and refused to lose. Our energy and effort never wavered.
Rock Creek will play in the 3A state tournament on May 27-28.
Rock Creek softball advances to regional title
In two regional games on Monday, the Rock Creek softball team allowed just one hit. The Mustangs (14-8) defeated Hiawatha 15-0 and 2-seed Nemaha Central 7-0 to begin postseason play.
Sophia Haverkamp recorded both wins and Ali Jones entered as a reliever the last inning of each. Haverkamp tallied 18 K’s while Ali Jones notched 3.
The Mustangs tallied 11 hits in each regional game. Grace Gehl and Brooklyn Goehring had 3 hits, including a double, inn game one. Gehl went 3-for-4 with a two-run homerun against Nemaha Central. The home run was her seventh, which tied the single-season record at Rock Creek.
Goehring, Haverkamp, Lexi DeWeese and Jenna Weers each finishejd 2-for-4.
Rock Creek will play Rossville in the Marysville at 5 p.m. Tuesday for a birth to the 3A state tournament in Manhattan.
Rock Creek baseball advances to regional title game
Rock Creek avenged its 2019 state title game loss Monday by beating Sabetha 7-4 in the regional semifinal.
The Mustangs (16-5) extended its lead to 7-3 with two insurance runs in the sixth inning. Brooks Whaley, a 2019 all-state honoree, finished 2-for-2 at the plate with four runs scored and allowed one run in 2 1/3 innings out of the bullpen. He earned the save.
Mason Sturdy, who joined Whaley on the all-state team two years ago, earned the win while going 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Sturdy allowed three runs on five hits and four walks in 4 2/3 innings pitched.
The Mustangs lost to Sabetha 10-4 in the 2019 state title game. Now they’ll play Rossville at 4 p.m. Wednesday for the regional title after eliminating the Bluejays.