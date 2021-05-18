In two regional games on Monday, the Rock Creek softball team allowed just one hit. The Mustangs (14-8) defeated Hiawatha 15-0 and 2-seed Nemaha Central 7-0 to begin postseason play.
Sophia Haverkamp recorded both wins and Ali Jones entered as a reliever the last inning of each. Haverkamp tallied 18 K’s while Ali Jones notched 3.
The Mustangs tallied 11 hits in each regional game. Grace Gehl and Brooklyn Goehring had 3 hits, including a double, inn game one. Gehl went 3-for-4 with a two-run homerun against Nemaha Central. The home run was her seventh, which tied the single-season record at Rock Creek.
Goehring, Haverkamp, Lexi DeWeese and Jenna Weers each finishejd 2-for-4.
Rock Creek will play Rossville in the Marysville at 5 p.m. Tuesday for a birth to the 3A state tournament in Manhattan.