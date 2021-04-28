Rock Creek softball shut out Riley County twice during its doubleheader sweep of the Falcons on Tuesday.
The Mustangs scored five runs in the sixth inning to seal their 10-0 Game 2 win.
Ali Jones hit the game-clinching double in the sixth. Grace Gehl and Lexi DeWeese singled.
Gehl finished 2-for-4 with a double, Kyla McCormack doubled, too, and Brooklyn Goehring, Sophia Haverkamp, Jenna Weers, and Brooklynn McCormick each singled.
Haverkamp also struck out 11 batters in the circle.
Haverkamp threw a complete game shutout during the Mustangs’ 10-0 victory over Riley County in Game 1.
Haverkamp, a junior, allowed one hit and no walks while striking out ten batters in five innings.
Rock Creek notched four runs in the fourth inning. Goehring, Weers, McCormick and Haylee Hafenstein recorded RBIs during the inning.
The Mustangs totaled 16 hits overall. Goehring and DeWeese had three each. Haverkamp, Weers, Gehl and Josie McFall, notched two each.
Rock Creek will travel to Clay Center on Friday.