Rock Creek softball snuck past Riley County at home on Tuesday, winning 6-5 in the first game before taking the second 8-6 for the home sweep.
The Mustangs (6-6) trailed the Falcons (7-7) several times earlier in Game 1 before finding some key hits late to get the win.
“We didn’t play as cleanly as we wanted tonight, but we put a lot of balls in play and our short game proved to be key," Rock Creek head coach Jeri Brummett said. "It has been a real area of focus as of late, and that helped us a couple times tonight. We did not give up and we continued to battle throughout the night."
Riley County led 4-2 through two innings before Rock Creek tied things up in the bottom of the third with a single from Eve McComb and an error by Falcon pitcher Addy Zeller.
The game was tied at four two outs into the top of the sixth inning when Riley County's Taryn Shepard doubled a ground ball to third, scoring Gracie Scofield, pushing the Falcons ahead 5-4.
But in the bottom of the sixth, Sam Killingsworth drew a walk leading to a double to center field by Teagan Zenger to tie things up at five.
An error by shortstop CJ Rignell on a hard hit ground ball by Chloe Purvis allowed Zenger to score, giving the Mustangs back the lead.
The Falcons got the tying run on base with no outs after a single from Landree Jackson, but a line out, ground out and fly out ended the inning and gave the game to the Mustangs.
For the Falcons, Mara Schardein had three hits and two RBI while Rignell had two hits.
Rock Creek's Zenger had three hits and McComb had two and three RBI to round out the multi-hit batters in the game.
Mustang Ali Jones got the win, allowing five runs (one earned) on nine hits and two walks with four strikeouts. Zeller allowed six runs (three earned) on eight hits and two walks with two strikeouts for the Falcons.
In the second game, the Falcons led by as much as four early on before the Mustangs' strong comeback effort led them to victory.
Riley County jumped out to a lead in the top of the second, scoring on a single from Kayleigh Blair that scored Jackson and on an error by Mustang shortstop Haylee Smith that scored Blair and Emma Schurle.
Down 3-0, the Mustangs started to chip away, scoring one run in the bottom of the second on a single from Kess Pitzer that scored Jones.
The Falcons continued to pile on, adding two more runs in the top of the third on a single from Zeller that scored Schardein and a single from Schurle that scored Jackson.
Rock Creek added two runs in the bottom of the inning on two groundouts from Zenger and Purivs that scored Smith and Sam Killingsworth.
After a scoreless fourth and top of the fifth inning, the Mustangs tied things up, after Zenger stole home and Jones grounded out to the shortstop, scoring Purvis from third.
The Mustangs took their first lead of the game in the bottom of the sixth. Haylee Smith singled after a ground out to start the inning. Killingsworth followed that up with a single and then a bunt by Zenger brought home Smith who eventually advanced all of the way home with Killingsworth after two Riley County errors.
The three-run inning pushed the Mustangs ahead to a 8-5 lead heading into the final inning.
Riley County got a final run home after a fly out from Schurle led to a fielder's choice that scored Jackson from third. The next Falcon batter grounded out to end the game.
Brynna Zoeller got the win for Rock Creek, allowing six runs (three earned) on 11 hits with two strikeouts.
Zeller earned her second loss of the day, allowing eight runs (four earned) on 12 hits and two walks with a strikeout.
For the Falcons, Zeller had three hits in the loss followed by two each for Schardein and Jackson.
Smith had three hits for Rock Creek followed by two each for Plummer and McComb.
Up next, the Mustangs will travel to Clay Center (7-7) on Friday while the Falcons will play at St. Marys (9-3) on Tuesday.