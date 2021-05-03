Rock Creek's softball team became the first to beat Clay Center this season during a doubleheader split with the Tigers on Friday.
The Mustangs won Game 2, 4-2, to hand Clay Center (15-1) its first defeat of the 2021 campaign. Rock Creek scored three runs in the first thanks to singles from Grace Gehl, Lexi DeWeese and Haylee Hafenstein.
Sophia Haverkamp pitched the Mustangs to victory. Haverkamp lasted four innings, allowing two hits and no runs while striking out six and walking one. Ali Jones threw three innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Haverkamp led Mustangs with two hits in three at bats. Meanwhile, the Rock Creek defense turned three double plays. The last one came when DeWeese caught a fly ball in right and threw to Laney Marple, who tossed the ball to Haverkamp at third to tag the runner for the final out.
Rock Creek lost a lead late in its 2-1 loss to the Tigers in Game 1.
Neither team scored easily against two standout pitchers. Clay Center’s pitcher struck out 11 batters while Haverkamp punched out nine.
Laney Marple gave the Mustangs a 1-0 lead with an RBI single on a 1-2 count in the second inning. DeWeese and Brooklyn Goehring each had two hits to lead Rock Creek.
Haverkamp took the loss for Mustangs. The pitcher allowed three hits and two runs over six innings, striking out nine.
Rock Creek hosts Alma on Tuesday and travels to Silver Lake on Thursday.
Rock Creek baseball splits with Clay Center
Rock Creek’s baseball team split its doubleheader against Clay Center on Friday.
The Mustangs (12-2) evened the series with an 8-3 win in Game 2.
Daegen Vinduska earned the win after allowing three runs (two earned) on nine hits and two walks in five innings. Vinduska struck out five batters.
Rock Creek took a 5-1 lead after their three-run fifth. Clay Center responded with two in the bottom half of the inning, but the Mustangs added two insurance runs in the sixth and one more in the seventh.
Zac Becker provided plenty of offensive support with four hits (two doubles) in five at-bats. Brooks Whaley went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored, and Mason Sturdy finished 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored.
Rock Creek lost the first game 8-4 against Clay Center.
Caden Vinduska lost his first game on the mound this season after allowing six runs (five earned) on nine hits and three walks in four innings. The Mustangs cut a 6-2 deficit to 6-4 in the top of the sixth inning, but Clay Center added two runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Dawson Zenger went 2-for-3 for with an RBI. Whaley and Becker combined for two doubles and three RBIS, and Tanner Christensen finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored.
The Mustangs will host Wabaunsee at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.