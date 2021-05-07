The Rock Creek softball team lost both games of Thursday’s doubleheader against Silver Lake at Silver Lake High School.
Rock Creek tallied two home runs during its 6-5 loss during Game 2. Sophia Haverkamp hit a home run in the sixth inning and Jenna Weers hit one in the fourth. Lexi DeWeese finished 3-for-3.
Ali Jones pitched a strong game but couldn’t notch the win. She pitched six innings, allowing six runs on eight hits while striking out six and walking one.
Lexi DeWeese notched five RBIs during Rock Creek’s 16-13 loss in Game 1. DeWeese drove in runs on a double in the first, a home run in the third, and a single in the seventh. The Mustangs had 14 hits compared to Silver Lake’s 13, but they committed seven errors. The Mustangs took an early 3-0 lead, but found themselves down 15-6 soon after. Then Rock Creek scored five runs in the seventh inning, led by singles from Gehl and DeWeese and a home run by Weers. Haverkamp took the loss for the Mustangs. She pitched six innings, allowing 16 runs (five earned) on 13 hits and striking out five.
The Mustangs tallied 14 hits Weers pounded two homeruns and had five RBIs, and DeWeese homered and doubled.
“Grace Gehl, Jenna Weers and Lexi DeWeese had exceptional offensive games tonight,” Mustangs head coach Jeri Brummett wrote in an email. “We did some great things and some foolish things in tonight’s games. We were in both games, (we) just needed some more positive and productive things from both sides of the game.”
Rock Creek plays Rossville at home Tuesday for the final games of the regular season. Marysville is the host school for Rock Creek regional action.