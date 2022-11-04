Jaydon Winans' huge performance on the ground helped Rock Creek overcome a double-digit first-half deficit to upend Hesston 21-11 Thursday in the regional round of the 3A playoffs.

Winans rushed for 250 yards and two touchdowns on 13 attempts, including a long of 99 yards. Both of his TDs came in the third quarter, taking the Mustangs (9-1) from being down by five to up by 10.