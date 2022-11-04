Jaydon Winans' huge performance on the ground helped Rock Creek overcome a double-digit first-half deficit to upend Hesston 21-11 Thursday in the regional round of the 3A playoffs.
Winans rushed for 250 yards and two touchdowns on 13 attempts, including a long of 99 yards. Both of his TDs came in the third quarter, taking the Mustangs (9-1) from being down by five to up by 10.
The Swathers (6-4) grabbed a lead at the 4:34 mark of the first quarter with a 25-yard field goal, then boosted their advantage to 11-0 with 10-yard a touchdown pass from Hudson Ferralez to Bailey Reed and a 2-point conversion with 8:16 to go before halftime.
Rock Creek got on the board just before the intermission when quarterback Dalton Whitworth hit Brandon Krainbill from 27 yards out. The Mustangs failed the 2-point conversion attempt and went into the locker room down 11-6.
After stuffing Hesston on 4th-and-goal from the 1-yard line, Winans made his 99-yard house call to put Rock Creek ahead for the first time at 14-11 with 6:14 remaining in the third quarter.
Less than two minutes later, Winans took it 49 yards to the end zone to put the Mustangs ahead by two scores.
Whitworth finished with his lowest passing output of the season, going 8-of-15 for 95 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He added 29 yards rushing on four carries.
Ethan Burgess led Rock Creek with 67 yards receiving on six catches.
Yanci Spiller and Daegen Vinduska each came up with interceptions for the Mustangs.
With the victory, Rock Creek will move on to host three-time defending state champion Andale in the sectional round next Friday. The Indians (10-0) cruised by Pratt 45-6 Thursday for their 49th straight victory. That is the second-best winning streak in the country.