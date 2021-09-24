Two area schools will be changing classification after KSHSAA released the 2021-22 classification and enrollment numbers. KSHSAA released the numbers Friday morning.
Riley County is the lone area football team that will be moving, while Rock Creek will be changing in all sports other than football.
After a two-year stint in Class 3A, the Falcons will move back down to 2A, the division where they’ve had recent success after a 2A state runner-up finish in 2018.
Riley County is listed as having 158 freshmen, sophomores and juniors this year, which firmly fits in the middle of the 128-to-180 student range for the class.
There are 40 schools in the classification.
Per the Kansas State High School Activities Association’s website, football classifications are determined on enrollment figures as of Sept. 20, 2021, and based solely upon ninth, 10th and 11th grades only, while overall classifications count all students in ninth through 12th grades.
Rock Creek rises to 4A in all sports except for football, which is notable after the immense success the Mustangs have enjoyed in basketball, softball and baseball — which includes winning the state baseball title last season.
The Mustangs will remain in 3A for football.
Rock Creek is listed with an enrollment of 317, which barely puts it above the threshold to join 4A; the classification has a 316-to-729 student range. Rock Creek is the second smallest school in the classification, leading the smallest school, Concordia, by only one student.
There are 36 schools in the classification.
With the recent news that KSHSAA would be sanctioning 6-Player football beginning next season, there was some thought that Frankfort and Blue Valley-Randolph might shift down to 6-Player from 8-Player Division II. (KSHSAA previously called “8-Player” football “8-Man.”)
Frankfort counts 64 students for this classification cycle, fourth most among 8-Player Div. II schools and leaving it unable to compete in the 6-Player Division, which has a cutoff of 55 students.
Blue Valley-Randolph has 55 students, which puts it at the maximum permitted for 6-Player football. The Rams, however, chose to stay in 8-Player Div. II.
If Blue Valley-Randolph had decided to move down, it would have been the biggest 6-Player team in the state along with Ingalls.
Other notable moves around the state include Wichita Heights and Wichita Northwest both moving up to 6A in football while Kansas City-J.C. Harmon and Wichita West slide down to 5A.
Kansas City-F.L. Schlagle and St. Thomas Aquinas of Overland Park move down to 4A, while Cherryvale, Council Grove, Southeast of Saline, Larned, Russell and Sabetha all will move down in football to 2A along with Riley County.
Mid-East League member St. Marys will shift to 2A in all sports but football and drops to 1A in football, while Twin Valley League member Wetmore moves down to 6-Player from 8-Player Div. II.