RILEY — Rock Creek football held off Riley County on the road, topping the Falcons 14-8 in a battle of two stout defenses. The game saw seven total turnovers and Riley County edging out the Mustangs in total yards, 213-198.

“We weren't really good offensively, but our defense with its back against the wall tonight just continued to make plays,” Rock Creek head coach Shane Sieben said. “Coach (Monte) Spiller did a great job having our kids prepared and they played hard and made play after play.”