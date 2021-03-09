ST. GEORGE — A Rock Creek tuba player left the Mustangs’ gymnasium skipping with his instrument still strapped to his back. Rock Creek cheerleaders smiled as they folded the “Mustang Pride” posters that adorned the gym’s walls. And the Rock Creek players returned from the locker room to the biggest welcoming party they'd seen all season.
The Mustangs beat Royal Valley 53-43 in Tuesday’s state quarterfinal game at Rock Creek High School. Or, in other words, at home, where they’ve now won 24 straight games.
The streak dates back to the 2018-19 season, but Rock Creek’s latest home win is the sweetest. Head coach Jim Johnston said Tuesday’s game was the biggest ever played in his district, let alone at his school. And the 400-plus Mustang fans that witnessed it formed the largest crowd Rock Creek has played in front of all season.
To players like senior guard Brooks Whaley, who said he hadn't seen his family at a home game all season, every familiar face made a difference.
“It felt so special,” senior guard Brooks Whaley said. “It felt like a regular big game, which was crazy. We haven’t had that all year. It was so much fun going out there and seeing everybody.
“It felt like home.”
Whaley, who Johnston said is “constantly jabbering” on the court, quarterbacked the Mustangs’ unusually diverse defense against Royal Valley. Johnston said Rock Creek played “might” have played three minutes of zone defense before Tuesday. But against the Panthers, Rock Creek added a 3-2 zone to its base man-to-man.
The result: the Mustangs held Royal Valley to its lowest point total of the season. Swede Wahwassuck led the Panthers with 18 points, and Mason Thomas scored 15. But none of their teammates scored more than seven.
“We’ve never played it all year,” senior Dawson Zenger said. “They never saw it on film. Now we’ve shown it. Other teams have to prepare for it. It helps us in the long run.”
Zenger led Rock Creek with 22 points. Caden Vinduska and Charlie Killingsworth added nine each.
Mason Sturdy clinched the win with a steal and layup that put the Mustangs up by 10 with one minute to play. Sturdy’s layup brought the home crowd to its feet, an image many Mustangs weren't sure they’d see again before graduating.
Rock Creek built a new gym last offseason, and Killingsworth remembers walking through it for the first time last summer. The bleachers weren't done, and the floor wasn't finished, but Killingsworth was still impressed.
“It was huge,” Killingsworth said. “You just walk in and you’re like, ‘Holy moly.’”
But the coronavirus kept Rock Creek from filling that space. Teams were allowed just two tickets per player to start the basketball season, then four. But for the state quarterfinals, state officials allotted 400 tickets for each team. And according to Johnston, the Mustangs’ tickets sold fast.
“I literally had someone contact me at 4:30 p.m. today asking if I could get them in,” Johnston said. “I couldn’t do it. We gave all the extra tickets to students.”
That thirst for basketball has, to Johnston’s eye, always existed in St. George. He said Tuesday’s crowd was merely half of what he’d expect during normal times.
Nearly one year into the COVID-19 pandemic, normalcy hasn’t returned yet. But that’s what made Rock Creek’s home crowd so unique.
“It’s kind of a neat thing,” Johnston said. “(Hosting a state tournament game) has never happened before, and it might never happen again. With the new gym this year, it’s like the stars aligned.”
With their win, the Mustangs advanced to the state semifinals, where they will play Galena at 7 p.m. Friday inside Hutchinson Sports Arena. The Mustangs haven’t played at ‘Hutch’ since 2014. Dawson Zenger remembers watching his brother, Carson, place second and third for Rock Creek in that same gym.
“I was nervous as a fan, but I’m not nervous as a player,” Zenger said. “It’s all in our hands. We’ve got a good shot. I believe we could win it all.”
Before Zenger and the Mustangs could shift their focus to Hutchinson, however, they had one more task to complete at home. After Mustang parents and fans cleared the gym, the players helped organize the it. They carried benches and helped retract the bleacher backrests.
Because part of protecting your house is keeping it clean.
“We really like our Janitors,” Killingsworth said. “We like to help them.”