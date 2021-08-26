A changing of the guard happened in the Rock Creek football program over the summer.
The Mustangs relied on seniors like quarterback Charlie Killingsworth and offensive and defensive playmakers Brooks Whaley, Dawson Zenger, Drew Burenheide and Caden Vinduska over the last several years.
They’re now gone.
In their place, a new group must rise up and try to reach those lofty expectations.
“We graduated some outstanding seniors last year, but I think at the same time, all of the kids who are still in the program benefited from that and had a chance to kind of learn from them,” head coach Shane Sieben said. “This senior group is not nearly as large, but we have some special kids and some outstanding leaders. They’ve been phenomenal all summer. They’re different types of leaders, but they’re great leaders nonetheless, and have really stepped into those leadership roles.”
Things change when a team becomes younger. Nothing can be taken for granted. Fundamentals get stressed and the implementation of the playbook is more of a process. A team’s growth in the early part of a season becomes just as important as what gets accomplished during preseason camp.
“I think if anything, you’re not going to be going through things so quickly,” Sieben said. “You’re not going to have as much early in the year. We’re going to get really good at what we do early on and kind of break down the season and use those first few weeks to kind of get ready for district play. We want to really build for district play, whereas last season, we just had so many people back who had been there before and been through the fire, we could throw more at them.”
Junior Dalton Whitworth steps in at quarterback this fall.
Following someone as successful as Killingsworth, feeling pressure to live up to that success is natural.
But Sieben doesn’t want Whitworth thinking about it.
“We don’t need him to be Charlie Killingsworth, and we don’t want him to be Charlie Killingsworth,” Whitworth said. “We want him to be Dalton Whitworth, and he’s comfortable with himself and he has some confidence.”
Sieben described Whitworth as tough and swift. While not as big or strong as Killingsworth, Whitworth has a quick, accurate release, which is perfect for the cadre of playmakers that the Mustangs return.
“We just have a lot of speed,” Sieben said. “We were fast last year, but we’re probably even faster this year.”
Daegen Vinduska, Yanci Spiller, Ethan Burgess, Kaden Crain and transfer student Jaydon Winans (touted by Sieben as “the fastest kid now wearing a Rock Creek uniform”) will offer Whitworth plenty of help as he settles into his new role. Players like Vinduska, Spiller and Burgess will play both ways. Other expected contributors include junior defensive back Maddox Ibarra, linebackers Kody Howard and Matthew Wainwright and linemen Cooper Bittle and Hayden Tomlinson.
While the Mustangs have had to plug spots on the field, the coaches on the sideline and up in the press box all return from last season, something Sieben sees as a real boon for his developing team.
“I think it’s a real blessing for our kids to have those similar voices around in practice year in and year out,” Sieben said. “It’s been a blessing for me, too, because they’re all great coaches.”
The Mustangs open their season at home Sept. 3 versus Silver Lake.