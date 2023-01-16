ALMA — Rock Creek girls basketball seized control of the game by scoring the first 17 points and did not look back as the Mustangs cruised to a 60-22 romp Friday on the road over Wabaunsee.
This was the second matchup of the season between Rock Creek and Wabaunsee. In the first matchup, on Dec. 16, Wabaunsee held the lead in the fourth quarter, and Rock Creek came back and won 40-35.
Rock Creek head coach Adam Plummer said he thought his team played really well.
“I thought it proved to us how poorly we played before Christmas break,” Plummer said. “We are continuing to get better and making more shots. Our offense is getting better. It is good to see our progression in that area.”
It was a balanced effort from the Mustangs (8-1) as all nine players scored. Claire Matzke led the Mustangs with 18 points and Kya Klingenberg scored 13 points.
“We have been consistently playing about seven to eight people per (game),” Plummer said. “I was hoping at the beginning of the year that we would be (playing) about nine to ten (a game), because you never know who is going to come off the bench and play well for you when a starter is having their best (game). I hope we can continue to develop that depth, because depth is important for us long term.”
After holding a 19-2 lead after the first quarter, Rock Creek did not hesitate to extend its lead as the Mustangs started to full-court press that allowed them to extend their lead further.
“We have been getting pressed a lot, so we work on the press (defense) a lot in practice just so that we can kind of simulate it and get it prepared because opponents have started to press us more,” Plummer said. “It is just being aggressive enough with all our kids. Sometimes, we will have three kids be aggressive and two not; it doesn’t work. You have got to have all five kids (be aggressive). It is a work in progress.”
With a 28-4 lead in the second quarter, Plummer started to go into his bench.
“(Rock Creek) is a really good team,” Wabaunsee head coach Trevor Keller said. “They took us out of what we wanted to do at the beginning of the game, and they made shots. They made it difficult for us on the offensive end. So, credit goes to them. They share the ball really well. They are so balanced, and it makes them really difficult to guard.”
With a 38-6 lead at halftime, Rock Creek did not dominate the third quarter as it dominated the first half. The Mustangs kept the pace offensively as they scored 16 points in the third quarter, but the Chargers (1-6) scored 12 points.
“I think some of it was rotation, because we didn’t have the continuity with some of the same people on the floor that we typically do,” Plummer said. “We got a little bit careless. Maybe a little bit mentally and emotionally they let down a little bit, because they got up so big. I was frustrated a little bit with that. Especially with our second group, because I have the same expectations with them when they come in.
“Overall, we tried different things with different rotations, and tried to mix it up. You are going to have some of that. We treated the second half a little bit more like a practice, and sometimes practice doesn’t go very well. We tried new things.”
Plummer is very pleased with how his team cruised to a victory after bouncing back from its lone loss of the season to Silver Lake with a close win over Rossville.
“I was worried how we would handle the success of beating Rossville,” Plummer said. “I did not think they missed a beat. They were sharp, focused and ready to go (this game). I think the scoreboard was an indication of how focused we were against a team we knew we were better then, but we still got to show up and play and perform on the court.”
Although Wabaunsee suffered a tough home loss, the Chargers played a strong second half and did some good things in the third quarter to make a slight dent to the Mustangs’ lead. The Chargers were led by Lexi Barnes scoring seven of her nine points in the third quarter to lead Wabaunsee in scoring.
“We focus on getting better each day,” Keller said. “We focus on daily improvement and being a really good team at the end of the year. Obviously, tonight shows we got a ways to go. If we continue to focus on getting better ourselves at the end of the year, we will be where we need to be.”
Rock Creek will next play Wamego at home on Friday, Jan. 27
Wabaunsee will next play Chapman on Thursday, Jan. 19.