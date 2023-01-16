12192022-mer-spt-wabrcgbb-15
Rock Creek’s Claire Matzke waits to box out for a rebound during the Mustangs’ 40-35 win over Wabaunsee on Dec. 16 in Flush. The Mustang girls won the second matchup between the two schools as well, 60-22. 

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

ALMA — Rock Creek girls basketball seized control of the game by scoring the first 17 points and did not look back as the Mustangs cruised to a 60-22 romp Friday on the road over Wabaunsee.

This was the second matchup of the season between Rock Creek and Wabaunsee. In the first matchup, on Dec. 16, Wabaunsee held the lead in the fourth quarter, and Rock Creek came back and won 40-35.