FLUSH — With balanced offense and stout effort, Rock Creek girls’ basketball led throughout all 32 minutes in a 62-51 home win Wednesday over Pratt to advance to the second round of substate.
After losing the last four games of the regular season, it was important for Rock Creek to get out to a strong start in the first quarter. Head coach Adam Plummer said the team has discussed how the last four games will pay off, because they did not play their best.
Rock Creek (14-7) added on to its strong start with good shooting in the second quarter as the hosts made 3-of-6 3-pointers along with six points in the paint to help extend the lead to 30-13 at halftime.
“I thought we came out and played with a lot of energy from the start, so I liked the way we competed on both ends because we held them to 13 points in the first half and then put up 30,” Plummer said. “When you are up 30-13 at half, you feel pretty good about what you are doing. The kids have been competing really hard the last five days of practice. We felt good going into this (game), and it showed off.”
Plummer said one of the big factors in the game was the Mustangs were able to find scoring inside. It opened up the perimeter shooting as the hosts made seven 3s in the game.
“That has been one of our biggest problems the last month, is we haven’t been able to score consistently inside,” Plummer said. “Our goal is to make five 3s and get a bunch of points in the paint. We did that (this game).”
Rock Creek had a good quick start in the third quarter to get a 35-15 lead, but Pratt (10-11) did not back down as the Greenbacks went on a 15-1 run to cut the Mustangs’ lead to 36-30 with 2:25 remaining in the third quarter.
“I thought we came out fairly well, because we scored the first five points, and then they went on a nice run,” Plummer said. “We missed shots, and we got rebounds, we just were not strong with (the ball). And then they cut (the lead) to six. We know it’s a game of runs. We just got to minimize how big theirs is.”
Rock Creek responded to Pratt’s 15-1 run with two straight 3s to extend its lead to 42-30.
“We made a 6-0 run right back to get it to 12, which was huge because you let that (lead) get to one or two, things get a little bit tighter,” Plummer said. “So, the run that we made back really was the big key in the game. They got up and down the court a little bit faster there in the third quarter. (We) got more offensive rebounds then they did in the first half, (but) we got out competed at times. We will show (our players) on film. Hopefully, they will learn from it.”
Plummer said that went Pratt shorted the lead to six points, he saw strong leadership from the seniors.
“I saw more out of our seniors that when things were not going well, they really buckled down and tried to rally the troops, and essentially sat, ‘Hey, we are fine’,” Plummer said. “We just go to do this, this and this. Which is good, because they focused on what they could control and did not focus on all the things that had gone bad.”
Gabby Gatlin kept Pratt in the game in the fourth quarter with four 3s, but Rock Creek made 13-of-21 free throws in the fourth quarter to secure the win, including 3-of-4 from senior Brynn McFall, who led the Mustangs with 18 points. Plummer said it was great to have McFall step up the way she did as she has been the motor of the team all year.
“It was good to see her get back to playing like she has,” Plummer said. “Even more for her because she has had kind of a struggle the last few weeks with making shots or sometimes being on the court because of foul trouble. She has got this competitive attitude, and she showed that (this game). We have to have that from her.”
Rock Creek will next play McPherson Saturday in the substate championship. After losing at home to McPherson last year's championship game, Plummer said it is exciting to be able to go on the road for a chance to return the favor to McPherson this year. After holding a 13-3 season record before losing the last four games, Plummer said the girls want to prove they are one of the top teams in the state as they showed for most of the regular season.
“That is the team that we really want to play based upon last year,” Plummer said. “Not that you can make up for last year, but it would be nice to go down there and play a team that disappointed and ended your season. (The girls) know they played a terrible first half and a great second half, and then had the chance to go to state, and in our eyes, we blew it last year. We want to make sure that we don’t do that this year.
“I told them, you are going to walk in their gym, and they are going to have championship banners up, because they have won a lot of state championships. There should be no shellshock to us because we played them last year and it is basically the same kids minus a few of the seniors that graduated for them last year. We feel like we are one of the better teams in the state, and we played like it all year. I think we are kind of back to that point like we were at the start of the season.”
ROCK CREEK 62, PRATT 51
Rock Creek (14-7) – 12, 18, 15, 17 – 61
Pratt (10-11) – 7, 6, 21, 17 – 52
Individual Stats
Rock Creek-- Brynn McFall – 18 (6-12) (6-8FT), Claire Matzke 9 (3-7) (3-6FT), Kinley Ebert 8(2-8) (4-6FT), Becca Conrow 3 (1-3), Hadley Rempe 7(1-4) (4-6FT), Kess Pitzer 11(5-6) (2-3FT) Kya Klingenberg 0(0-3), Sam Killingsworth 0(0-1). Total: 61 (18-44)
Pratt—Jaycie Theis 18(4-13) (9-13FT), Gabby Gatlin 18(6-15), Quinn Thibault 2(1-2), Hope Hughes 2(1-5) (0-2FT), Connie Donnenwerth 8(1-3)(2-2FT), Marleigh Bates 1 (1-3FT). Total: 52 (13-38).