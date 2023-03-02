IMG_1855.JPG
Rock Creek senior Becca Conrow goes up for a shot in the Mustangs' win over Pratt in the opening round of substate at home on Wednesday. Conrow had 15 points in the win. 

 Photo courtesy of Misty Vinduska

FLUSH — With balanced offense and stout effort, Rock Creek girls’ basketball led throughout all 32 minutes in a 62-51 home win Wednesday over Pratt to advance to the second round of substate.

After losing the last four games of the regular season, it was important for Rock Creek to get out to a strong start in the first quarter. Head coach Adam Plummer said the team has discussed how the last four games will pay off, because they did not play their best.

