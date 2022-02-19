No. 7 in Class 4A Rock Creek led for most first quarter part of the second in Friday's 48-37 loss at home to Silver Lake, ranked first in 3A, but the Eagles were able to grab the lead late in the second quarter and they held it for the rest of the night.
A lot of was at stake for Rock Creek (14-4) in this game. This loss drops the Mustangs out of contention for a share of the Centennial League title.
Head coach Adam Plummer was disappointed in the fight of his team after their offense dried up.
“I thought our key players went inward and started feeling sorry for themselves when they did not make some shots,” Plummer said. “I told them at halftime, they were the energy takers instead of givers. They are usually the givers. They let the offensive end affect the defensive end. It is an emotional game, but when your emotions go the wrong away, a lot of times so does everything else.”
Rock Creek held a 15-13 lead under two minutes remaining but Silver Lake (17-1) jumped ahead 16-15 nailed a 3-pointer before the first half ended to steer the momentum its way.
“I felt like if we made some shots, we could have been up five or six at half,” Plummer said. “Then we give up that 3(-pointer) right at the end. I don’t know how they reacted to it. It is always frustrating to give up (a 3-pointer) at the end. I thought that whole second quarter we just kind of lost our energy and momentum. In the first quarter we played well, and then it just kind of went away.”
Seniors Lexi DeWeese and Brooklyn Goehring led the Lady Mustangs in scoring with 10 points and they were the only players to score in double figures.
“They are both very special players,” Plummer said. “Brooklyn has been starting for four years and Lexi has been starting for three. I challenged those two at halftime because I thought they were the two that took the energy away from our team in the second quarter. They are great when they are (playing) great. We can’t have them be average either, (because) they are both better than 10 points.”
On top of how Rock Creek lack on its offense in this game, Silver Lake took advantage and played good defense which helped them maintain the lead throughout the second half. Plummer said his team was slow on offense.
“They had a lot of blocked shots they should not get on us because we were just slow,” Plummer said. “Give (Silver Lake) some credit because they were playing with energy. We had a lot of shots inside (the paint) that got blocked because we presented the ball to the defense). Some things we do not normally do. You live and learn and move on. When the shots don’t fall you always want defensive stops, a lot of it was we did not make shots (this game) when we had the opportunity. That is how basketball is; it is a hard game when you do not score.”
Up next, Rock Creek hosts Rossville on Tuesday to close out the regular season.
Even with the Centennial League championship no longer in reach, it is still an important game for Rock Creek's playoff seeding as the Mustangs sit in second place with a half game lead over Andale and Clearwater in the 4A west substate bracket.