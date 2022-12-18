FLUSH — The Rock Creek girls overcame multiple deficits to Wabaunsee to improve to 5-0 with a 40-35 victory over the visiting Chargers.
Trailing 33-27 with just 4:20 remaining in the contest, Rock Creek cranked up the defensive pressure. They harassed the Chargers into turnovers and erratic shooting, which led to a 13-2 Mustang run.
When the final buzzer sounded, the 4A Mustangs breathed a sigh of relief. They slid into the holiday break undefeated, surviving a scare from 2A Wabaunsee.
“It was good that we finished and found a way to win,” Rock Creek coach Adam Plummer said. “I would love for it to have gone different for the majority of the game.
“We faced a lot of adversity. We got down seven there in the third quarter and found a way to come back. We missed a ton of open shots tonight that usually fall. But give (Wabaunsee) credit. They played hard, but we found a way to win it. That’s what good teams do.”
The Mustang shooters opened the game as cold as the frigid air outside the gym. The home team limped out of the gate to trail 12-6 at the end of the first period. It was the Chargers’ turn to go cold in the second quarter, and the two teams went to halftime knotted at 16-16.
Ugly stretches plagued Rock Creek in the second half. The Mustangs found themselves trailing by seven points late in the third period, and six with 4:20 remaining in the fourth.
“We played the whole first half and third quarter pretty rough,” said Mustang senior Brynn McFall. “Their man (defense) got us.”
It was at the mid-point of the fourth period that Rock Creek’s full court pressure took its full effect. Trailing 33-27, McFall drilled a three-pointer to start the late rally. Over the next 2:20, Rock Creek held the Chargers scoreless and pulled ahead by two.
“We wanted to be undefeated going into Christmas,” McFall said. “I think at the end we just realized if we wanted to win this game, it was now or never. We had to step up.”
Rock Creek scorers were led by senior Becca Conrow, who finished with 10, eight of which came in the second half. McFall added eight points.
The Chargers dropped to 1-3 on the season. Wabaunsee coach Trevor Keller expressed the team’s disappointment with letting the lead slip away late against a formidable opponent.
“They’re ranked number seven in 4A. They’re a solid team,” Keller said. “They’re really well coached, and they executed better down the stretch than we did. That’s on me. I’ve got to get us more prepared for close games like that.”
Wabaunsee was led by junior Karli Meseke, who topped all scorers with 13 points. Kaci Meseke and Lexi Barnes each added eight points.
While Rock Creek enters a long holiday break, Wabaunsee still has a game remaining on its schedule prior to vacation. The Chargers have another chance to pick up a second victory when they face Axtell on Thursday. That gives Keller’s team an opportunity for added improvement.
“We’ve got to bounce back from this and learn from it and get better,” Keller said. “We talk about getting one percent better each day, and that’s what we’ve got to do.”
The Mustangs return to action Jan. 3 at Riley County. McFall said the team will benefit from having faced a deficit like it did against Wabaunsee.
“I think the biggest thing we learned from this game is the importance of starting early,” McFall said. “You’ve got to go early or you’re going to have these close games and they might not end as well as this did tonight.”
ROCK CREEK HIGH 40, WABAUNSEE 35
Wabaunsee (1-3) — 12; 4; 14; 5; — 35
Rock Creek (5-0) — 6; 10; 11; 13; — 40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Wabaunsee — Karli Meseke 13 (5), Barnes 8 (4), Kaci Meseke 8 (2), Wright 3 (1), Maike 3 (1). Total: 35 (13).
Rock Creek — Conrow 10 (5), McFall 8 (2), Matzke 6 (2), Klingenberg 7 (3), Ebert 4 (1), Rottinghaus 3 (1), Killingsworth 2 (0). Total: 40 (14).