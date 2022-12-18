FLUSH — The Rock Creek girls overcame multiple deficits to Wabaunsee to improve to 5-0 with a 40-35 victory over the visiting Chargers.

Trailing 33-27 with just 4:20 remaining in the contest, Rock Creek cranked up the defensive pressure. They harassed the Chargers into turnovers and erratic shooting, which led to a 13-2 Mustang run.