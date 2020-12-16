The Rock Creek girls’ basketball team pulled off a thriller over St. Marys Tuesday night, winning 51-47 in overtime on the road.
After trailing 27-20 at halftime, the Mustangs pulled back even with St. Marys, as the teams ended regulation tied at 43. Grace Gehl and Evie Gill led Rock Creek with 14 and 13 points, respectively.
Brooklyn Goehring, Lexi DeWeese and Kinley Ebert all contributed eight points of their own. Rock Creek’s next game is against Wabaunsee Friday at home.
The Rock Creek boys’ basketball team suffered is first loss of the season on Tuesday, falling to St. Marys 69-57 on the road.
Dawson Zenger turned in another strong performance for the Mustangs, dropping 37 points. However, no other player scored more than seven points for Rock Creek.
St. Marys led after every quarter of the game. Rock Creek will host Wabaunsee on Friday.