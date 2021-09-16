Wamego’s Ariston Gamino (52) brings down the Rock Creek quarterback Dalton Whitworth (4) at a preseason Jamboree in St. Marys. Rock Creek will host Louisburg on Friday, replacing Marysville who had to cancel due to COVID-19.
Rock Creek football will take on Louisburg on Friday after its original matchup versus Marysville was canceled because of the coronavirus.
Marysville informed Rock Creek of the cancellation Thursday morning. The Mustangs went to Twitter, tweeting from the program's official account in hopes of trying to quickly find a replacement opponent.
Rock Creek head coach Shane Sieben told The Mercury on Thursday that the school had been in contact with Louisburg. Sieben later confirmed that the new game had been finalized.
Rock Creek is 0-2 this season, though its two losses are at the hands of the top-two teams in Class 2A, according to Kpreps.com: No. 1 Rossville and No. 2 Silver Lake.
A Class 4A school, Louisburg is 1-1 with a 38-0 setback at Spring Hill and a 38-24 overtime win over Tonganoxie. It was preparing to face Baldwin on Friday. But like Marysville, Baldwin canceled.
"Due to a low number of healthy players available within the Baldwin football program, the varsity football game scheduled between Louisburg and Baldwin on Friday, September 17, 2021, has been canceled," Gary Stevanus, the activities director of USD 348 (where Baldwin is located), wrote in a statement on the school's Twitter account Wednesday.
Both Rock Creek and Louisburg originally were slated to play road games Friday, but the Mustangs will host the newly scheduled matchup.
The Rock Creek school district hasn't been immune to the specter of COVID-19, either.
Things have improved, however: USD 323 superintendent Kevin Logan told The Mercury that as of Wednesday, the district only has five active COVID cases. St. George Elementary had three, and Rock Creek Middle School had two cases; no active cases were reported at Rock Creek High School
Mercury sports editor Ryan Black contributed to this article.