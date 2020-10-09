FLUSH — Rock Creek’s high-powered offense had plenty of fuel for Friday's game against Jefferson West because of the energy senior night provided. And it was evident from the beginning.
On the Mustangs' first offensive play, quarterback Charlie Killingsworth threw a deep pass to wide receiver Brooks Whaley that resulted in a 49-yard touchdown.
That was the first of many highlights Killingsworth produced with his gunslinging arm Friday. And that was just the beginning of the onslaught the Mustangs put on for an easy 60-12 victory Friday night.
“We have a very talented offense with a lot of weapons,” Rock Creek head coach Shane Sieben said. “It starts with our quarterback. Charlie (Killingsworth) is a fantastic player. He can throw it. He can run it. He can do a lot of things. Our (offensive) line did a great job of giving him time tonight. When you give him that much time, he is going to make big plays. We have enough receivers out there — they were fun to watch tonight.”
The Mustangs (4-1) came in with a game plan. The Killingsworth-to-Whaley connection to start the scoring set the pace for the game.
“That (touchdown) was a great job by our offensive coaches coming in,” Sieben said. “We had an idea of what we were going to see. We saw it on the first play of the game. We kind of had a feeling of what we could get. (Our coaching staff and players) just did a great job of executing and knowing what is coming and taking advantage of what they were giving us.”
Following that touchdown, Jefferson West (2-4) gave the ball back to the Mustangs by a fumble, and Rock Creek responded with another quick strike: again, just one play was needed to score a touchdown. Killingsworth found wide receiver Dawson Zenger for a 37-yard score to take a 14-0 lead.
“It’s a luxury for us (to have so many weapons),” Sieben said. “Brooks (Whaley) and Dawson Zenger are both (great) receivers. Just a lot of weapons that we have on our display. When Charlie has that much time, he can find all those guys. It is fun to watch.”
The Mustangs got the ball back after forcing a three-and-out on defense, and then Killingsworth showed off another element to his game other than his arm — his speed. He powered through a crease at the line of scrimmage and flew past defenders in the open field for a 40-yard touchdown to put the Mustangs up 21-0.
Rock Creek’s defense set up offense with a short field on their next drive following an interception to Jefferson West’s 25-yard line.
“Tonight, our defense did a great job of getting the ball back,” Sieben said. “And when they did, our offense capitalized.”
Killingsworth fired a missile to Zenger on a slant route in the middle of the field that fell just inches short of a touchdown, but that didn’t stop Killingsworth and Zenger from connecting on the drive. One play later, Killingsworth tossed a perfectly placed loft pass to Zenger in the back left end of the end zone on a fade route for a touchdown. With a missed extra point, Rock Creek was ahead 27-0. And 3:38 remained in the first quarter.
Jefferson West had an opportunity to score in the opening period, but its quarterback overthrew his intended receiver who was wide open that would have resulted in a touchdown.
The Mustangs had no problem marching down the field. Killingsworth began the drive with a long pass play to Jefferson West's 27-yard line, then the running backs capped the drive with a touchdown to go into the second quarter with a 34-0 lead.
Jefferson West finally got on the scoreboard on its next drive with a touchdown, but the extra point was blocked, cutting the Mustangs' lead to 34-6.
Killingsworth’s most captivating pass came next: He threw a beautiful spiral to Whaley for a 60-yard touchdown to give Rock Creek a 41-6 lead.
Jefferson West head coach Steve Johnson knew he was overpowered in this matchup, as the Mustangs just had too many weapons for his defense to defend.
“(Rock Creek) has some good athletes,” Johnson said. “They can do nice things in space. It just wasn’t a good matchup for us.”
The Mustangs were able to squeeze in one more touchdown before the end the half. Killingsworth tossed another touchdown to extend its advantage to 47-6 at halftime.
Rock Creek dominated the time of possession in the second half as it coasted to its fourth win in five games.
Whaley returned a punt for a touchdown to go up 54-6.
Rock Creek travels to face Holton (5-1) next week in a contest that will pit teams with a combined record of 9-2 this season.