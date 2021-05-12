Rock Creek closed its regular season by splitting Tuesday’s series against Rossville at Rock Creek High School.
The Mustangs (15-5) won Game 2 by a score of 2-1 to even the series. After Rossville tied the game 1-1 in the top of the seventh, Ethan Burgess hit a walk-off double that scored Cody Loquet.
Loquet, who singled to lead off the inning, finished 1-for-3 and the game-winning run. Burgess went 3-for-4, and Zac Becker hit an RBI double.
Mason Sturdy pitched a complete game while improving to 4-1. He allowed one run on four hits and three walks compared to five strikeouts.
Rossville quieted the Mustang bats again during its 4-1 win over Rock Creek in Game 1.
Rock Creek jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning but only managed four hits against the Bulldogs.
Brooks Whaley (4-2), who had two of those hits and scored the lone run, earned the loss after allowing four runs on four hits and two walks in six innings. Whaley also struck out 10 batters.
Dawson Zenger finished 1-for-2 at the plate. Tanner Christensen went 1-for-3.
The Mustangs will host Sabetha in the first round of the playoffs on Monday. Sabetha beat Rock Creek for the state title in 2019.
Wamego sweeps Chapman in regular-season finale.
Wamego closed its season with a doubleheader sweep against Chapman on Wednesday.
The Red Raiders won Game 2 12-5 behind a six-run second inning. Kaleb Baxter and Jace Jager scored on a two-run triple from Hayden Oviatt, part of Oviatt’s three-hit, 5-RBI performance.
Coyler Brummet, who also earned three hits against Chapman’s pitching staff, earned the win after allowing three runs on two hits in 3 2/3 innings.
Wamego scored 10 unanswered runs during its 12-4 win over Chapman in Game 1.
Trailing 4-2 after three innings, the Red Raiders scored at least one run in each of the final four, including a five-run fifth.
Oviatt shined again at the plate, finishing 1-for-3 with three RBIs. Hayden Nutsch drove in three runs, too, while finishing 2-for-4 with two singles.
James DeRouchey earned the win after throwing five perfect innings in relief of Lane Jeanneret. Jeanneret allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks.
Wamego finished the regular season 13-7.