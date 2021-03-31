Rock Creek baseball opened its season with a pair of run-rule victories over Russell at home Tuesday.
The Mustangs (2-0) took the second game 10-0 thanks to a combined shutout from pitchers Caden Vinduska and Tanner Christensen. Vinduska pitched three scoreless innings; Christensen pitched two. Both of them benefited from plentiful run support.
Rock Creek scored three runs in the first inning, three more in the fourth and four in the fifth.
Brooks Whaley finished 2-for-2 with three runs scored. Ben Wick scored twice and drove in a run while notching two hits in four at bats.
Ethan Burgess went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Zac Becker finished 2-for-3 with a double.
Becker hit two doubles and drove in three runs during Rock Creek’s 14-1 win earlier in the day.
And while the Mustangs piled up runs in Game 1, Russell scrapped for baserunners.
The Mustangs’ pitching staff threw a combined no-hitter in the opener.
Whaley struck out eight batters in four shutout innings, and Daegen Vinduska finished the job.
Rock Creek shortstop and Emporia State commit Mason Sturdy finished with three RBIs. Ben Wick went 2-for-4 with a double. The Mustangs will travel to Abilene at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
RESULTS
Game 1: Rock Creek 14, Russell 1
Russell 0 0 0 0 1 X — 1
Rock Creek 3 4 2 5 X X — 14
WP — Brooks Whaley
2B: Rock Creek 3 (Zac Becker 2, Ben Wick)
Game 2: Rock Creek 10, Russell 0
Russell 0 0 0 0 0 X — 0
Rock Creek 3 0 0 3 4 X — 10
WP — Caden Vinduska
2B: Rock Creek 1 (Zac Becker)
Riley County baseball sweeps Abilene
Thanks to some clutch hitting, Riley County opened the season with a two-game sweep of Abilene.
The Falcons won Game 2 11-10 despite trailing 8-1 after three innings.
They began their comeback with a four-run fourth, and Nic Allen sent the game to extra innings with a solo home run in the seventh.
Riley County nabbed two runs in the ninth for the walk-off win.
Avery Holle catalyzed the Falcons’ bats, finishing 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Kolton Payne hit 3-for-3 with three RBIs.
Grayden Jackson earned the win on the mound.
Connor Holle and Camdon Foltz threw a combined shutout during the Falcons’ 7-0 win earlier in the day.
The Falcons blew open the game open in the sixth inning, when they scored four runs and extended their lead to 4-0.
Allen finished 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. Trey Harmison went 3-for5 with two runs scored.