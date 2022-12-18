Wabaunsee’s Logan Clark gets fouled by Rock Creek’s Coley Burgess (center right) on his way to the basket during their game Friday night in Flush. Clark led the Chargers with 11 points, but the Mustangs won, 51-45.
FLUSH — A scoreless drought that put Rock Creek in a big first-half hole against visiting Wabaunsee wasn’t insurmountable. The Mustangs rallied to win 51-45 Friday night, sending Rock Creek to the holiday break with a 3-2 record.
The Mustangs endured a stretch of more than nine minutes without a field goal. A close game was turned into a potential rout when Rock Creek went the final 3:55 of the second period without scoring. The Mustangs went to the locker room at halftime trailing 29-21.
Despite the ugly stretch, the Mustangs didn’t lose faith.
“It happens. Shots don’t always fall,” said Rock Creek senior Ethan Burgess. “I don’t think there was ever any doubt. You can’t ever doubt yourself for a minute in basketball. When you get down like that, you’ve got to just put your head down and go to work.”
The Mustangs came out of the break fighting, but they didn’t begin to cut significantly into the Charger lead for several minutes. They trailed 34-27 with three minutes left in the third period.
It was then that the intense defensive pressure of Rock Creek wore down Wabaunsee.
“The big thing was that we had a couple of good things happen for us,” Rock Creek coach Justin Smith said. “They got in a little bit of foul trouble, so they had some different guys handling (the ball) that they didn’t really want to. We just kept on coming with pressure, coming with guys, and we had some guys that stepped up and made plays at different times.
“We had to keep on fighting, keep on playing hard. And then hope that you get a couple of baskets to go in and you get rolling a little bit.”
Jumped from all sides by attacking defenders, the Wabaunsee ballhandlers grew frustrated and fatigued. Turnovers and ineffective offense by the Chargers allowed Rock Creek to cut the seven-point deficit to a single point in the final 1:40 of the third period.
“That press is really good,” Burgess said. “Coach Smith is a mastermind on defense. We’ve got a lot of quick athletes, so I think our press really fits our skillset.”
“We just didn’t take care of the basketball. We didn’t handle their press very well,” Wabaunsee coach Christian Ulsaker said.
The problems snowballed for Wabaunsee. Sped up by the pressure, two Charger starters fouled out early in the fourth period.
“We got a lot of charges called,” Ulsaker said. “That’s Kansas basketball. They love calling charges.
“We’ve got to keep our composure better. Our team needs to learn to let (a bad) play go and focus on the next one.”
Without two starters and withering under the full-court pressure, Wabaunsee went ice cold. Rock Creek grabbed the lead with 5:02 remaining and used a 12-0 run to pull away.
Smith used 12 players to keep up the intensity. He said the Mustangs won the game due to their balance and depth.
“We continue to talk about effort, because we don’t have a guy right now that’s going to go get 18 a game,” Smith said. “We’re extremely deep. I feel confident playing everybody on the bench. We played 12 tonight, and they all contributed.”
Three Mustangs – Ethan Burgess, Coley Burgess and Logan Sturdy – tied for the team lead with nine points apiece. Eight different Mustangs scored.
“You’ve got to push through and deal with adversity,” Ethan Burgess said. “We did that tonight. We came out in the second half and hit some big-time shots.
Falling behind was not a new problem for Rock Creek. Smith said the Mustangs had come back from big deficits in previous games, including a come-from-behind victory over Clay Center in the season opener. It’s not a routine Smith hopes to continue.
“Our problem is, we’ve got to get them going and playing like this for four quarters, not wait until their backs are against the wall and trying to come back and win,” Smith said. “That’s not going to work very often.”
Wabaunsee fell to 2-2 on the season. The Chargers were led by Logan Clark, who scored 11 points. Eli Oliver added 10 points while Ryan Schutter chipped in eight.
The Chargers have another chance to pick up a victory before the holiday break. They host Axtell on Thursday.
“We have a lot to work on,” Ulsaker said. “Axtell is a good 1A school. We’ve got to be ready for them. We’ve got to get back to the basics. We’ve got to be more fundamentally sound.”
ROCK CREEK 51, WABAUNSEE 45
Wabaunsee (2-2) — 15; 14; 5; 11; — 45
Rock Creek (3-2) — 14; 7; 12; 18; — 51
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Wabaunsee — Clark 11 (3-5), Schutter 8 (4-5), Z. Frank 6 (2-6), Breimer 5 (2-5), Reeves 3 (1-9), Parry 2 (1-1). Total: 45 (15-40).
Rock Creek — C. Burgess 9 (3-11), E. Burgess 9 (3-6), Sturdy 9 (3-8), McCarn 5 (1-1), Vinduska 5 (2-4), Rosa 4 (2-4), Schneider 4 (1-3), Zoeller 4 (1-4), Christiansen 2 (1-1), Debita 0 (0-2). Total: 51 (17-44).