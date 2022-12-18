FLUSH — A scoreless drought that put Rock Creek in a big first-half hole against visiting Wabaunsee wasn’t insurmountable. The Mustangs rallied to win 51-45 Friday night, sending Rock Creek to the holiday break with a 3-2 record.

The Mustangs endured a stretch of more than nine minutes without a field goal. A close game was turned into a potential rout when Rock Creek went the final 3:55 of the second period without scoring. The Mustangs went to the locker room at halftime trailing 29-21.