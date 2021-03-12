HUTCHINSON – The Rock Creek boys forced smiles while a photographer snapped the last team photo they’d ever take.
Once the camera shuttered, they left the last court they’d ever play on and gathered in the locker room for the last team meeting they’d ever hold.
Six hour earlier, they boarded the team bus with plans of bringing home a state championship. But after Friday’s 48-41 loss to No. 6 Galena at Hutchinson Sports Arena, the Mustangs (22-3) are done. Their state dreams, their season and their seniors' career are over.
Life changes quickly at the state tournament.
“There’s certain moments in your life you don’t want to end,” Mustangs head coach Jim Johnston said. “This is one of them.
With 2:34 to play, Rock Creek senior Dawson Zenger made two free throws to tie the game at 41. But from there, the Mustangs’ shooting touch failed them where it had succeeded so many times before.
After Galena forward Tyler Little put the Bulldogs ahead 43-31, Zenger missed a fade-away jump shot with just under two minutes to play. With 50 seconds left, he missed a floater. And 20 seconds later, Brooks Whaley missed a right-handed layup from the left side.
Zenger’s made countless floaters and turnarounds as a Mustang. Whaley scored two righty layups from the left side against Galena But after Zenger's free throws, the Mustangs never scored again.
Maybe Rock Creek faltered late because it had never played in a gym like Hutchinson’s before. Maybe it was tired after playing just five players in Tuesday’s quarterfinal win over Royal Valley. Or maybe, as Zenger said afterward, single-elimination tournaments are hard, and Galena (23-2) caught the Mustangs on their worst day.
“We don’t get a seven-game series,” Zenger said. “If we played this game 10 times, I think we’d win nine. I think we’re better, but we weren’t better tonight.”
Zenger finished with 21 points on 8-of-23 shooting. His white Nikes, well-worn from the tournament run, finished with matching holes along the inner foot. He plans to "retire" them at Rock Creek High.
Charlie Killingsworth added 11, and Brooks Whaley scored nine, but no other Mustang scored. Rock Creek shot 15-of-41 (36.6%) overall.
Little led Galena with 16 points, 10 of which came in the second half. Undersized Rock Creek (only one rotation player 6-foot-3 or taller) defended big men adequately all season, but they struggled to wrangle the 6-foot-6 sophomore on Friday.
“When (Little) went down on the block, it was tough for us to stop,” Johnston said. “Most of the time, we use our speed and quickness to our advantage. But he got it down there and finished.”
The Mustangs, as presently constructed, are finished, too. Zenger, Whaley, Killingsworth, Caden Vinduska and Mason Sturdy will never play for Johnston again. Neither will fellow seniors Remun Blount, Evan Allen or Connor Richards.
Johnston will miss the way practices ran themselves, the moments spent quelling scuffles in practice because his team brought peak energy every day. He’ll miss pointing to the seniors and telling underclassmen, “This is what work ethic looks like.”
Zenger and Whaley will miss their teammates. Baseball starts next week, but Killingsworth won’t join them. He doesn’t play baseball, which means the Mustangs’ senior core will never be whole again.
Processing that reality will take time. So while baseball practice is supposed to start practice Monday, Zenger plans to start late.
“I’m going Dennis Rodman,” Zenger said. “I’m going on vacation. Give me three days, then we’ll see what baseball brings.”
Whaley will wait to join the Mustangs on the diamond, too. He needs time to process Friday’s losses – both the game and the brotherhood. Before they left the locker room, he told each teammate he loves them .
“We’re a family forever,” Whaley said.
One day, the 2020-21 Mustang family will look back on their forced smiles from Friday’s photo-op and remember this season fondly. They’ll be proud of their third-place finish and go digging for the medals that came with it.
But as they boarded the team bus for the last time, their loss stung. Their state run, their season and their careers ended too quickly.
They didn’t want it to end.
“I don’t how long it’ll take me to shake this,” Zenger said. “To look at them and know you came up short, it hurts.”