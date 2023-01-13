12192022-mer-spt-wabrcbbb-1
Buy Now

Rock Creek’s Logan Sturdy shoots over a Wabaunsee defender during their game Dec. 16 in Flush.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

FLUSH — Rock Creek boys’ basketball rolled to its fourth straight victory Tuesday thanks to a dominating second-half performance and deep roster depth.

Rock Creek overwhelmed Rossville in a 66-46 Mid-East League victory. In the paint, the Mustangs were the more potent team. Rock Creek shot the ball better on the perimeter, and in the final minutes, it took over the game.

Tags