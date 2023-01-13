FLUSH — Rock Creek boys’ basketball rolled to its fourth straight victory Tuesday thanks to a dominating second-half performance and deep roster depth.
Rock Creek overwhelmed Rossville in a 66-46 Mid-East League victory. In the paint, the Mustangs were the more potent team. Rock Creek shot the ball better on the perimeter, and in the final minutes, it took over the game.
“I feel like we are making strides,” Rock Creek coach Justin Smith said. “I feel like we can defend and rebound as good as anybody. We have to continue to find ways to score. We had good ball movement against the zone. We had a lot of good opportunities at the rim. Our kids have done a good job buying in.”
Rossville’s young core was thrown to the wolves against a well-rounded Rock Creek squad that had won three games in a row going into Tuesday night’s contest.
Although the Bulldogs lost by a 20-point margin against their rival, Rossville coach Brandon McDonnell saw a lot of positives from his youthful group, which is still learning how to play the “right” way.
“We came into this game knowing it wasn’t going to be a quick and easy win for us,” McDonnell said. “We knew we had to work hard. We have to take a lot of things into consideration coming to play a team that is a well-oiled machine. We have so many young kids that are still learning their place.
“For me, I’m not mad about how we played. I saw so much good stuff out of what we did. Obviously, to the naked eye, you see the scoreboard and say that’s not good. But to the coaching staff and to our players, we did some really good stuff that they’ve been practicing.”
In the first quarter, both teams played solid defense. Rossville’s pesky defense forced some misses on the perimeter, while Rock Creek played tough inside the paint.
Rossville 6-foot-4 standout sophomore Saint Mildren was forced to sit on the bench just two minutes into the first quarter after he picked up his second foul.
Mildren’s absence allowed Rock Creek to get aggressive in the paint and capitalize down low.
In the second quarter, Rock Creek edged Rossville on offense. Using a 7-2 run right out of the gate, the Mustangs garned momentum against one of the grittiest defenses in the entire Mid-East League.
Rock Creek’s 6-foot-1 senior guard Logan Sturdy was a force to be reckoned with. Sturdy’s ability to drain 3-pointers, make contested layups and feed the rock to anyone created an issue for Rossville’s defense.
Mustangs bench players Brady Schneider and Ryker Zoeller contributed seven combined points in the first half. Six total Rock Creek players scored in the second quarter and created a wedge of separation between themselves and Rossville on the scoreboard.
Outside of the Bulldogs’ Brock Bush and Jack Donovan, no other Rossville player put up more than two points. Rock Creek’s height and floor speed forced the Bulldogs to miss most of their looks.
At the halftime break, Rock Creek had a 27-18 edge.
The third quarter was a shootout between the rival schools as Rock Creek outscored Rossville 21-20. Ethan Burgess and Daegan Vinduska each tallied five points. In addition, the team racked up four total 3-point shots.
“Just keep going,” Smith said. “Eventually, we were going to knock down shots, and we wanted to play at a pace we wanted to play at. We’re extremely deep. We can play as many as 15 guys. So we want to make sure that we play at our pace and get up and down. We feel like we can wear teams out.”
Rock Creek ran away with the game in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Bulldogs 18-8.
Eight different Mustangs scored in the win. Sturdy led Rock Creek with 14 points. Vinduska and Schneider each had 11 points, while Ethan Burgess had 10.
Rock Creek played at Wabaunsee on Friday.
ROCK CREEK 66, ROSSVILLE 46
Rock Creek (6-2) — 11; 16; 21; 18; — 66
Rossville (2-4) — 10; 8; 20; 8; — 46
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rock Creek — C. Burgess 3 1-2 8, E. Burgess 3 2-3 10, Sturdy 5 4-6 15, Welfringer 1 2-4 4, Vinduska 4 3-4 11, Schneider 3 3-6 11, Zoeller 2 0-0 5, Christiansen 1 0-0 2. Totals – 22 15-25 66.
Rossville — McDonnell 1 0-0 3, Perine 1 4-7 6, Mildren 2 1-3 5, Donovan 5 0-0 14, Bush 5 1-2 11, Horak 2 0-0 6, Badura 0 1-2 1. Totals – 16 7-14 46.
3-point goals – Rock Creek 7 (E. Burgess 2, Schneider 2, Sturdy, C. Burgess, Zoeller), Rossville 7 (Donovan 4, Horak 2, McDonnell). Fouls – Rock Creek 15, Rossville 17. Fouled out – none. Technical fouls – none.