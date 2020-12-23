Following its loss to St. Marys, the Rock Creek boys’ basketball team took a tumble down the latest Kansas Basketball Coaches Association rankings. The Mustangs are now No. 8 in Class 3A.
The fall allowed St. Marys to leapfrog the Mustangs to No. 6 in the class. Rock Creek, which is the only area boys’ basketball team in the rankings for any class, next plays Jan. 5 against Riley County.
A couple girls’ basketball teams stayed in the rankings as well. Riley County came in at No. 8 in the Class 3A rankings. The Falcons host Rock Creek on Jan. 5.
Valley Heights also remained at No. 5 in the Class 2A rankings.