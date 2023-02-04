12192022-mer-spt-wabrcbbb-5
Rock Creek’s Coley Burgess moves the ball down the court during the Mustangs’ 51-45 win over Wabaunsee on Dec. 16, in Flush. Burgess led the Mustangs with 16 points in Rock Creek's win over Riley County on Friday. 

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

FLUSH — Despite the fact that the Rock Creek boys watched a 22-point lead over Riley County slip away Friday night, they made just enough plays down the stretch to hold on for a 68-58 home victory.

The Mustangs came out red hot, grabbing a 17-2 advantage midway through the first quarter. They continued to add to that advantage, stretching the lead to 29-7 early in the second period, led by eight early points each from Daegen Vinduska and Coley Burgess.

