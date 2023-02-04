Rock Creek’s Coley Burgess moves the ball down the court during the Mustangs’ 51-45 win over Wabaunsee on Dec. 16, in Flush. Burgess led the Mustangs with 16 points in Rock Creek's win over Riley County on Friday.
FLUSH — Despite the fact that the Rock Creek boys watched a 22-point lead over Riley County slip away Friday night, they made just enough plays down the stretch to hold on for a 68-58 home victory.
The Mustangs came out red hot, grabbing a 17-2 advantage midway through the first quarter. They continued to add to that advantage, stretching the lead to 29-7 early in the second period, led by eight early points each from Daegen Vinduska and Coley Burgess.
That was the kind of start Mustang coach Justin Smith has been longing for.
“We’ve been really bad starting out games,” Smith said. “We’ve been terrible, honestly. So, we really have talked about that a lot and tried to emphasize that. Our kids did a great job tonight. I thought they had tons of energy starting the game.”
When the score reached 32-13 midway through the second quarter, however, the visiting Falcons found their rhythm. Jake Lambert and Jace Woodard hit three three-pointers apiece in the second quarter, cutting the Mustang lead to 38-26 at halftime.
The Falcon shooting blitz continued in the third quarter. Riley County outscored Rock Creek 21-12 in the third quarter, led by Trey Harmison who tossed in eight in the period, followed by Kaden Root who added seven.
“I felt like they didn’t miss for two quarters,” Smith said. “It was pretty incredible. There were times when we were in position and they hit them over us. But sometimes it was partly us. We overhelped a couple of times and left shooters. We’ve got to do better on that. But they really did shoot the lights out.”
Riley County roared back, cutting the Mustangs’ lead to one late in the third quarter and again a few minutes into the final period. But each time, Rock Creek made a play to maintain the slim margin.
“It’s all about who has the most runs and the biggest runs,” Burgess said. “When they go on runs, we’ve just got to find a way to stop those runs. I feel like when they started hitting all their shots, we just kept our cool and found a way to keep the lead.”
“We talk about dealing with adversity all the time. So, I was proud of our guys,” Smith said. “Riley County cut (our lead) to one a couple of times. And we were reeling. But I thought our kids did a great job responding to that. We ended up getting some stops and making some plays.”
Rock Creek outscored Riley County 10-3 over the final three minutes of the contest to improve to 9-5 on the season.
Burgess led the Mustangs with 16 points, while Vinduska chipped in 13 and Ryker Zoeller added 10.
Riley County dropped to 4-11 with the loss. Leading the Falcons was Lambert, who finished with 15 points on five three-pointers. Woodard hit four three-pointers and scored 12. Root and Trent Webber each finished with 10.
Smith said the Mustangs face a tough road ahead. Just one of their remaining six games will be played on their home court.
“We have a huge week ahead of us,” Smith said. “We go to Marysville, which is one of the best teams in 3A, and then we got to St. Marys, which is leading the Mid-East League.
“We only have one home game left. We’re going to have to compete at a high level every night. So, we’re going to have to work to get better. If we do that, we’ll have a chance in every game.”
“Coach told us that a lot of (the teams in the league) have the same record, so every game is a big one, because it helps us improve our sub-state seeding,” Burgess said. “Every game means a lot. We have a lot of space to grow, but we’ve been improving a lot already. We’re looking up from here.”