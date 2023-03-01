FLUSH — No. 8 seed Rock Creek held the lead throughout all 32 minutes in a 54-50 home win over No. 9 seed Abilene Tuesday to advance to the second round of the sub-state championship.

“We have been preaching full effort for a full game, and we have not done that much this year,” head coach Justin Smith said. “I thought (this game) was the closest that we have been to it. We had some stretches that we were not very good, but we did enough to make it to where that we never relinquished the lead and led throughout, so it was good.”